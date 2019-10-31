'Flock' star Gary Lightbody humbled by award

Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody admitted he is feeling pretty sheepish as the band continue to amass more local honours.

Next week they will be presented with the Oh Yeah Legend Award at the Northern Ireland Music Prize - but Gary himself has just been bestowed the Freedom of the Borough by his local council.

Gary (43) joked: "I get to drive my sheep through Bangor, Ards and Holywood I guess, so watch out! I have to get a flock of sheep first. I think these days it's a purely ceremonial and honorary title, but nobody can stop me if I want to!"

Ards and North Down Borough Council conferred its highest honour on Bangor man Gary last week, "recognising the outstanding contribution" he has made through his music career.

But while the humble rock star is grateful for the various accolades, he said he does not consider himself a "legend" ahead of the band's award ceremony at the Ulster Hall next week.

He said: "No, of course not. It's a hell of a list to be on with the people that have won it in the past, like Ash, Therapy? and Terri Hooley for crying out loud, I remember giving him his award - it was me that presented it to him.

"It's an absolute honour, but Christ no, we still feel like we're only halfway through, whatever we're doing, we're only halfway through."

As well as the presentation, Snow Patrol will also be performing at the NI Music Prize on Thursday, November 7 - part of nine days of events at the Sound of Belfast music festival, which starts tomorrow.