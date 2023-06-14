Floral Hall local urges Belfast City Council to restore former ‘Ballroom of Romance’

A decaying landmark hidden inside Belfast Zoo has the potential to be transformed into a major attraction once again, it has been claimed.

Floral Hall, off the Antrim Road in the north of the city, was previously the ‘Ballroom of Romance’ where showbands played and couples first met and danced together.

Generations of people in Northern Ireland have fond memories of the hall and none more so than local resident Hugh Simpson, who believes a restoration will help future generations appreciate the beauty of the hall and the nearby Bellevue steps.

In a letter to Belfast City councillors, Mr Simpson said he wished to save Floral Hall and the Bellevue steps “from further structural damage and to explore the possibility of a feasible refurbishment plan”.

There have been several previous discussions surrounding the refurbishment of the hall and steps but, due to a lack of funding, plans are yet to be put in place to save the features.

“It stands as the sole remaining example of an Art Deco-style building of its kind in Northern Ireland, making it a unique architectural treasure,” Mr Simpson said.

Constructed in 1935-36, Floral Hall was used as a dance hall and recreational area.

Over the years, showbands attracted crowds to the venue.

Roller-skating was introduced in the hall in 1965 and, two years later, the original line-up of Pink Floyd performed there.

Following the beginning of the Troubles in 1969, the building closed as a dance hall in 1972.

However, it did play a significant role in Northern Ireland politics by acting as the counting centre for a border referendum in 1973.

“It predates the era of political division and, like many other things here, suffered and ultimately met its demise due to the Troubles,” said Mr Simpson.

“I implore all Belfast City councillors to engage in meaningful conversations, ensuring that Floral Hall and the Bellevue steps do not become yet another negative legacy.”

Mr Simpson is optimistic that restoration would pay for itself and benefit Northern Ireland’s tourist and hospitality industry.

“The building possesses the potential to become a multifunctional, versatile and enjoyable space for the entire community, as well as for tourists visiting the zoo,” he said.

“It could be transformed into a venue for dances, a conference centre, a wedding destination, tearooms, a restaurant, function rooms, conference rooms, a semi-open-air concert area reminiscent of the Proms, or even an educational centre for zoo visitors.”

Mr Simpson also feels that restoration would help improve the mental health and wellbeing of those in the community.

“Beyond the benefits to the local community and tourism, the area holds tremendous potential as a vital space for mental health, green spaces and communal gathering, especially in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The development of such areas is crucial for the wellbeing of our citizens and its significance cannot be overstated.”

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte supports plans for the restoration of Floral Hall and the Bellevue steps, although he admits that it has been difficult to find the funding to support renovations.

“The Floral Hall and Bellevue steps, alongside other buildings, have been in need of refurbishment for many years,” he said.