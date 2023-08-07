Flowers left outside Sinead O’Connor’s former Irish home ahead of funeral

People look at flowers outside Sinead O’Connor’s former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of the 56-year-old’s funeral on Tuesday. The Irish singer was found “unresponsive” at her home in Lambeth, south London last month. (Niall Carson/PA)

Flowers have been left outside Sinead O’Connor’s former home in Ireland as the country prepares to say their final farewell to the singer.

Visitors have been leaving floral tributes outside the property in the Co Wicklow town of Bray since O’Connor’s sudden death last month.

Her funeral procession is set to make its’ way along the Bray sea front on Tuesday morning, a town her family has said she loved living in.

A mural of Sinead O’Connor by Emmalene Blake has been created on Dame Lane in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

An installation has also appeared on a hillside overlooking the seaside town with 30ft-tall letters spelling out EIRE and SINEAD with a love heart visible from the air.

In Dublin, where O’Connor was born, a new mural has been unveiled on Dame Lane, and flowers have been left at the music Wall of Fame.

O’Connor lived in Bray for 15 years before selling her house there in 2021.

There was shock after the Irish Grammy-winning singer was found unresponsive by police at her south-east London home, aged 56, last month.

Tributes have been paid by actors and artists from across the world including Russell Crowe, Annie Lennox, Cyndi Lauper and Bob Geldof.

Meanwhile fans paid tribute during gatherings in Dublin, Belfast and London where her music was sung.

Sinead O’Connor lived in Bray, Co Wicklow for 15 years (Niall Carson/PA)

O’Connor released her first album The Lion And The Cobra in 1987.

Her second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, followed in 1990, which contained the hit single Nothing Compares 2 U, which saw O’Connor top the charts in countries around the world.

The track earned her multiple Grammy Award nominations including for the prestigious record of the year category, as well as best female pop vocal performance and best music video.

She released a further eight studio albums, the latest being 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss.

Sinead O’Connor, 56, was found unresponsive at her London home last month

In 2018, O’Connor announced that she had converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat.

Following her death, her music management company 67 Management said she had been finishing a new album, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book.

Sinead O’Connor’s death is not being treated as suspicious by authorities.

A London coroner did not find a medical cause of death and suggested that the autopsy results may take several weeks.