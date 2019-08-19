Foo Fighters at Belfast Vital 2019: Everything you need to know

One of the biggest events in Northern Ireland's music calendar, Belfast Vital, returns to host two massive concerts at Boucher Road Playing Fields this week.

Ahead of the much anticipated gigs, here's all the information you'll need if you're attending.

When and where is Belfast Vital?

Belfast Vital returns on Monday, August 19 with rock band Foo Fighters set to headline the gig.

The event will return to Boucher Road Playing Fields and is estimated to finish around 11pm.

Who will be performing and what are the stage times?

Legendary US rockers Foo Fighters will kick off the festival on August 19

Gates open at 4pm.

Stage times:

King Nun - 4:45pm

Hot Milk - 5:45pm

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - 6:45pm

Foo Fighters - 8pm

Please note times may be subject to change.

Australian DJ Timmy Trumpet will headline the second gig on Saturday, August 24 with support from Jonas Blue, Fedde Le Grand, MaRlo and Jay Pryor. Stage times to follow.

Are there any tickets left?

There are, although Ticketmaster is warning of low availability, so act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

Tickets are still available from the following:

• Ticketmaster: In person: From Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide

• Ticketmaster: By telephone (24 Hour): 0844 277 44 55 (ROI: 0818 719300)

• Ticketmaster: Book online: www.ticketmaster.ie

• www.mcd.ie

It's worth noting that they are limited to eight per person. Ticketmaster's site states "persons who exceed the ticket limit may have any or all of their orders and tickets cancelled without notice by Ticketmaster in its discretion".

This includes orders associated with the same name, e-mail address, billing address, credit card number or other information.

How can I get there?

Festival go-ers are strongly advised to walk, bike, or use public transport as traffic and parking delays are inevitable.

Trains: NI Railways will operate late night special return rail services from Balmoral Train Station in both directions to Lisburn, Portadown (bus substitution from Lisburn to Moira, Lurgan and Portadown on August 19) and Belfast with onward connections to Bangor, Carrickfergus and Coleraine.

Coaches: Special regional coach services will operate to/from from Londonderry and Omagh. An enhanced Metro service 92 will operate between Donegall Square East and Boucher Crescent. Metro Nightmover Services will operate across the network at 11.30pm.

Bus routes running from Belfast city centre that will get you to the event are Metro no. 90, 92,92A or B.

For more information visit www.translink.co.uk/events/vital

Will there be parking available?

No. There will be no parking, drop off or collections in the immediate area of the concert site. You can email MCD Productions in advance via email (customercare@mcd.ie )if you have any customer care/access queries.

Do I need a poncho?

Probably. Monday evening will see light rain showers and a moderate breeze with the highest temperature set to be 17C.

Is there an age policy for the festival?

Belfast Vital is a strict over 16s event. However, a parent aged 25 and over can take up to two under 16s to the show. Parents will be required to show age identification and sign a consent form in order to gain admission on the day. Under 16s must be accompanied by their parent at all times.

Are there any restricted items I won't be allowed to bring to the venue?

Strict security checks will be in operation. Due to increased security measures you are advised to allow sufficient time to get through security checks to gain entry to the venue in a safe and timely manner.

A4 bags or smaller patrons are especially advised not to bring backpacks or large handbags as you will be refused entry or experience delays on entry. There is no cloakroom service available. See www.mcd.ie for full details.

Will there be food and drinks available at the venue?

Catering and bar facilities will be available in the concert site. Photo ID is required for sale of alcohol at the event.