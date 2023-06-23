Foo Fighters take train to Glastonbury to perform surprise mainstage set

Foo Fighters take the train to Glastonbury to perform surprise mainstage set (Yui Mok/PA)

US rock legends Foo Fighters arrived for their surprise Glastonbury Pyramid stage set on the train.

Great Western Railway (GWR) revealed that the “rock royalty” had used its service to get to Worthy Farm in Somerset on Friday.

There had been mounting speculation that the Foo Fighters would take to the main stage on Friday from 6.15pm in a slot which was billed under the name The Churnups.

Posting a picture of frontman Dave Grohl with GWR staff member Brendan Cropper, the official account tweeted: “Even rock royalty knows that there is no better way to travel to Glastonbury than by train!”

Referencing the band’s secret alias, GWR added: “You never know who is going to churn up on board our trains!”

The band and their entourage had exclusive use of a first class carriage for their train from London Paddington to Bath at 11am, GWR said.

And once they arrived at Bath, a fleet of minibuses took them to Glastonbury.

The group of around 40 people were also given use of the first class lounge at Paddington before the journey.

An hour before the slot, the band posted a photo of flags within the festival crowd, one with the phrase Churn It Up brandished across it, and tagged the post #Glastonbury2023.

Following a performance of The Pretender, Grohl said: “You guys knew it was us this whole time, you knew it.

“We’re not good at secrets.”

Grohl also dedicated the last song of the surprise mainstage set to the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The drummer died suddenly in March aged 50 while the group were on the South American leg of their world tour.