Former Hollyoaks star Gerard McCarthy comes out as non-binary

Belfast actor and writer Gerard McCarthy has come out as non-binary, asking people to use the pronouns they/them.

The former Hollyoaks star and writer of award-winning short film Just Johnny, made the announcement in an Instagram post today, saying that if the term non-binary had existed when they were a teenager, they would have been “a lot more comfortable” in their own skin.

McCarthy said their gender had been a constant reminder of society's expectations but that they were at a stage in their life when that no longer mattered.

And they said that not being open about it was beginning to have a negative effect on their health.

In the post, McCarthy, who also starred in The Fall, Titanic: Blood and Steel and Vikings, wrote: “Since I was a child, my relationship with my own sexuality, gender identity and place in this world has always been a rollercoaster of a journey for me.

“It’s an aspect of myself that I’ve never embraced, loved or understood. As a result, I’ve always kept my guard up and tried to avoid talking about it.

“I’ve never spoken honestly about it because I’ve been worried about how other people might react, and afraid of not having satisfactory answers to the questions that I’ll be asked.”

McCarthy explained that over the last 12 months, they had been asked many times about the issue of gender identity, particularly after penning the script for the multi award-winning short, Just Johnny. The film, which starred Belfast actors Martin McCann, Roisin Gallagher and Tara Lynne O’Neill and introduced Daniel Willis, centred on a young boy who wanted to wear a dress for his First Holy Communion.

The post continued: “I’ve got to the point where I don’t want to lie any more or laugh it off when somebody brings it up. It’s exhausting and it’s beginning to have a negative effect on my mental health.

“I’m very lucky to have had intimate, long-term, loving relationships with some truly incredible people; some of them male, some of them female.

“The thing that attracted me to them was their energy, sense of humour, ambition, talent, intelligence and wit. Not their genitalia.

“Does that make me bisexual? Pansexual? I’m not sure. To be honest, I don’t really care.

“Right now, I’m in love with the kindest, most caring, thoughtful person I’ve ever met in my life. He’s a guy. If he was a girl, I’d still be in love.”

McCarthy said they had always felt that gender was used as another way to categorise people and put them into ‘nice, little conforming boxes’ but that they weren’t comfortable with this and would be using the term ‘non-binary’ from now on.

“Maybe if it existed when I was a teenager, I’d have been a lot more comfortable in my own skin,” they said.

“My gender has never been anything other than a constant reminder of what society expects me to be, and I’m now at a stage in my life where I’m not going to pay attention to that anymore.”

The 41-year-old said that they didn’t want anyone who had previously used he/him pronouns to overthink or worry about it and that continuing to do so wouldn’t cause offence as they would be using both pronoun sets.

“Being referred to as they/them will make me smile, but I certainly won’t get angry or offended if I’m referred to as he/him,” McCarthy said.

“I’m just me.”

McCarthy ended the post with the hashtags #pridemonth and #liveyourtruth

Among the first to react to the Instagram post was Northern Irish actress Bronagh Waugh, who wrote: “Love you to infinity, you beautiful human.”