Four Northern Ireland presenters in Radio 1 Christmas takeover

Four lucky Northern Ireland radio DJs will present shows on BBC Radio 1 this Christmas.

The broadcaster put out a call for wannabe hosts in October, seeking people with previous experience either in community, hospital, student or local radio.

Those selected will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of the station’s current DJs including Greg James and Nick Grimshaw who both started out presenting on student stations as well as Clara Amfo who began her career as a radio intern, and Annie Mac who previously worked as an assistant producer to Zane Lowe.

Cool FM presenter Connor Coates, from Belfast, is one of the 35 new DJs handed the opportunity to broadcast on what is the UK's biggest youth radio station.

The 26-year-old said the opportunity to take over Annie Mac's Friday night dance show was "absolute madness".

Belfast arts, culture and music blogger Aine Cronin-McCartney, will use skills from her role as contributor on Radio Ulster's new music programme, Across the Line, to cover Huw Stephens' BBC Introducing show.

Pete Tong's dance music show will be presented by Stuart Millar (37) a PhD student and research engineer from Belfast.

He said: “In terms of dance music radio, I think BBC Radio 1 is the gold standard, and has been for many years - often copied but never equalled.

"Pete Tong's show is an institution in its own right, so I feel very lucky and grateful to be asked to present it. I've got some MBE-sized boots to fill.”

Kathryn Wilson (30) from Belfast will host Radio 1's Life Hacks and the Sunday Chart Show alongside Scottish DJ Fat Brestovca.

She had her start in radio in Belfast when she volunteered with local station Blast106 before moving to Cool FM and Q Radio, where she clocked up over five years’ experience on both overnight shows and the prestigious breakfast slot.

She now splits her time between England and Northern Ireland, working as a London club DJ and a multimedia presenter with her portfolio including stints on ITV’s This Morning and regularly contributing to Radio Ulster.

“I am incredibly excited to take to the airwaves and share my talents and my proud Belfast accent with millions of people," she said.

"I hope people in Northern Ireland will get behind me and tune in on December 29.”

This all-new schedule of guest presenters will see a number of firsts for the station too.

YouTuber and activist Lucy Edwards will become Radio 1’s first blind presenter and podcaster Jacob Edward will become the first non-binary person to host a show.