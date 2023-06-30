Fresh NI acts giving it some welly for music fans at this year’s festivals

From Stendhal in Limavady to Electric Picnic in Co Laois, these are some of the artists to sound out this summer

Festival season is upon us and with that comes the opportunity to discover some fresh new local artists to add to your playlist.

The Belfast Telegraph has gathered a list of some of the newest artists bursting onto the festival scene in Northern Ireland and potentially set for bigger things in the months and years to come.

Leo Miyagee

Leo Miyagee was born in Zimbabwe, he moved to London with his mother when he was three-years-old and later moved to Northern Ireland at the age of 13.

If you are a fan of hip hop or rap, Leo Miyagee is definitely one to watch out for.

He released his latest EP, Camus, in May and has spoken of his excitement to perform at multiple festivals over the summer.

“I’m feeling great ahead of Stendhal, I’m just grateful I’m finally getting a run at the Irish festival circuit as I’m also playing All Together Now and Electric Picnic,” Leo said.

He is hopeful that his career will continue to flourish.

“I’m very optimistic about the future of my career. I’m going to continue to push my newly released EP and I’m doing a UK and Ireland tour in November, including a gig at the Limelight in Belfast on the final leg of the tour.”

“Things are going well now, I’m slowly building support and I look forward to seeing what happens next,” Leo said.

Leo Miyagee

Red Eye Pariah

For fans of Biffy Clyro, Arctic Monkeys, Kings of Leon and Jamie T — Red Eye Pariah offer an energetic new sound.

The Antrim band is made up of Joe Dawson on drums, Sammy Stevenson on guitar and vocals, Deano Kelly on guitar and vocals and Alex Close on bass.

The band is quickly growing in popularity, having recently performed their biggest headline show to date at a packed-out Limelight in Belfast.

The four-piece is now ready to pull out all the stops in their performances this summer.

“To say we’re excited is an understatement. This is our second time playing the Stendhal and we’re thrilled to be back,” Alex said.

“Last year we played the Wooly Woodland stage for our Stendhal debut.

“The massive turnout for our set was completely unexpected and the audience blew us away.

“People were climbing trees just to see the stage which was nuts but it put a big smile on our faces. We’re hoping for a repeat of that energy on The Air Stage this year,” Alex added.

The band is hopeful they can continue to flourish and grow their fan base.

“Coming up this side of summer we’ve a July packed full of festivals and then we’ll be focusing on getting a UK tour together in the coming months,” Alex said.

“In November we’ll be celebrating the second anniversary of our first live show and we’ve something very special planned for that as well so keep your eyes peeled.”

Red Eye Pariah

Tramp

Tramp is an alt indie punk band made up of four friends — Siânna Lafferty on guitar and vocals, Fionnbarr Doran on guitar, Ellie McFadden on bass and Ciarán ‘Steamy’ McCay on drums.

“We’re just a couple of Derry, Donegal and Tyrone natives who like making music,” Ellie said.

The band promises a sound that offers something for everyone.

“We actually find it hard to pin down one genre, people can expect a different blend of genres when listening to our music,” Ellie added.

“We tend to be individually inspired by a different range of artists like Big Thief, Pixies, Sinéad O’Connor to name a few. Sometimes we’ll sneak in a few covers by legends like Girls Aloud, Talking Heads or System Of A Down.

“We’re so so chuffed and excited to have been asked to play Stendhal.

“Some of us have played before with different artists but never all together.

“There’s always a bit of nerves playing somewhere different but we’re buzzing to get to see all the other amazing artists playing, Stendhal always has so many cool and talented performers.”

This year, the band is hoping to gather more fans from across the UK and Ireland.

“In the near future we have a few gigs across Ireland, including heading to Dublin and Cork for the first time this summer.

“Later this year we’re heading to play across England, Wales and Scotland.

“We’re looking forward to playing places we’ve never played before, but it’s hard to beat playing in your local scene, because the music scene has a strong sense of support.”

Each member of the band has a true passion for music and they hope this comes across to their fans.

“It can be hard to make a living from music alone but we plan to keep trying as long as we can,” she added.

“We appreciate and love making music and playing together so we’re going to keep at that.”

TRAMP Band

PiNKSLiPS

If you are interested in hard rock then PiNKSLiPS are definitely the band for you to look out for.

The band was formed during the pandemic by friends, Gerry Norman (on vocals and guitar) David McGaughey (on guitar and vocals), Shane Watters (on drums) and Carl Gilmore (on bass).

After a year of mishaps, incidents & personal setbacks PiNKSLiPS finally made their live debut at Vault Artists Summer Festival in August 2022, following up with a headline show at the Look North! festival, and a gig at the famed Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast.

The band hasn’t released any singles of their own yet but are ready to give the performance of a lifetime at Stendhal this summer.

“We can’t wait, we are extremely excited for this summer,” said David.

“We are hoping to release two singles by the end of the year but we haven’t got anything out yet, so we chanced our arm and we are delighted that Stendhal decided to take a chance on us and we hope to impress them and our audience.”

PiNKSLiPS

Robocobra Quartet

Robocobra Quartet aren’t technically a new band — they have been on the music scene in Northern Ireland since 2014 —but if you haven’t heard of them and are interested in hearing an experimental new sound from a local band then you should definitely check them out.

Their shows really have a fluid line-up, with six musicians tagging in and out to make up the live touring quartet.

“We like experimenting and going against the grain,” said lead drummer and vocalist, Chris W Ryan.

Robocobra Quartet swaps between musicians, Chris W Ryan (drums, voice), Nathan Rodgers (bass), Ryan Burrowes (bass, sampler, keys), Tom Tabori (soprano sax, sampler, keys), Peter Howard (tenor sax, alto sax) and Thibault Barillon (tenor sax).

The band aims to evoke the likeness of Fugazi, Talking Heads and contemporaries such as Black Midi, Squid and BadBadNotGood.

They play a ‘blend of jazz and punk’ to some these might seem like polarising genres of music but to Robocobra Quartet they flow seamlessly together.

“They both come from the same world,” Chris said.

The band are performing at Stendhal this year and are aiming to grow their fanbase at festivals across the UK and Ireland this summer.

“It should be good, we are all looking forward to the summer, it’s going to be a busy time for us,” Chris added.

“We just want to keep doing more of what we are doing now.”