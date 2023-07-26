From the moment she emerged, with her shaved head and refusal to mince her words, Sinead O’Connor has stood out

This article was originally published on May 21, 2021.

It was February 1989. Sinéad O’Connor was appearing on The Late Late Show for the second time. She was there to sing an a capella rendition of the ancient Irish ballad, I Am Stretched On Your Grave. It was an extraordinary performance, prefaced by Gay Byrne’s talk about how much the then 22-year-old Dubliner had achieved in such a short space of time.