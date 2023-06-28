Fun Lovin’ Criminals ‘feel the love’ from Belfast as they prepare to play Limelight

Fun Lovin’ Criminals star Frank Benbini has said that Belfast feels like coming home ahead of their concert this Friday.

Benbini and his bandmates are regular visitors to the city off-stage to film music videos for the Fun Lovin’ Criminals and their side project, Uncle Frank.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals, who will play at The Limelight in Belfast, said their shows in Northern Ireland are “always special”.

Drummer Benbini told the Belfast Telegraph that the group have “had some great times over many years” here.

“The shows are always special. You are kind of playing catch-up because the audience seem to already be in the swing of things,” he said.

“So it’s quite literally already a party before we even get on the stage.

“But, as a city, I really like Belfast as well. I’ve shot a couple of music videos down on the docks, which was really cool.

“We’ve got some great friends over there, when it comes to Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Uncle Frank, which is kind of cool because we’re coming over there again to rekindle those connections.”

The band are best known for their 1990s classic hit Scooby Snacks, which samples soundbites from Quentin Tarantino’s gangster movie Reservoir Dogs.

But for the past two years, Fun Lovin’ Criminals have been performing without their American singer Huey Morgan, after he left the band.

Benbini (46) added: “To get to come over to Belfast and to play places like Dublin and Cork and all those places over the years, we’ve had such great love from you guys.

“And we’re very fortunate to keep doing it. And the beauty of it is, going back over the past few years, there was a lot of nervousness going into it.

“Obviously Huey was a massive face for the Fun Lovin’ Criminals.

“I think the true fans realised that, musically, it had come from Fast [Brian Leiser] and myself, especially over the last while —Fast for three decades, me for two decades.

“The band is more than one person and I think it’s taken a little bit of time for the fans.

“So when the fans come now and see Fun Lovin’ Criminals, we still play those great songs, because they’re all part of us — you know, we wrote them.”

In fact, Benbini reckons the group are now even stronger since their famous frontman decided to leave.

He explained: “We’ve never been so active with shows: we’ve done a US tour, just come back from eastern Europe and now we’re coming over to Ireland.

“We’re coming over to Belfast and it’s like the fans are absolutely loving it, because, without destroying anybody or anything, there is definitely a better, more enthusiastic energy coming off the stage, because, you know, for the longest time, Huey really wasn’t interested and didn’t want to do it any more.

“So he stepped away, but now you’ve got a stage and you’ve got a performance from people that do want to do it and do want to play to the fans.

“And we know how lucky we are to still be doing that and still be commanding sell-out shows.

“So we’ve got nothing but love for people in Belfast who are still going to come out and see us. It’s mind-blowing, to be honest.

“Honestly, that is actually from the heart. You know, I have had such good times in Belfast over the years, and Ireland always just seems to embrace Fun Lovin’ Criminals. It’s a special thing.”

Tickets for this Friday’s gig are on sale from Ticketmaster.