Garth Brooks confirms Dublin gigs in September 2022

Country music singer Garth Brooks has confirmed he is set to play two Croke Park concerts in September next year.

The Dublin shows will be his only two in Europe during 2022 with tickets set to go on sale on Thursday November 25.

The concerts will be held on September 9 and 10, 2022 and will come 24 years since he last visited the city for a show.

Garth Brooks is the number 1-selling solo artist in US history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales, with personal accolades including the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In September it was revealed that negotiations were underway for Brooks to potentially play a number of gigs in Croke Park, with the shows highly anticipated following the infamous cancellation of his Irish shows seven years ago.

It's understood that planning could allow for up to five concerts, but as of Thursday just two shows have been announced.

In 2014, Brooks also applied for five concerts, but two were refused licences. All five sell-out gigs were then cancelled after he cited not wanting to leave out certain fans.

It left 400,000 fans disappointed after they had purchased tickets. The controversy made headlines globally and led to questions in the Irish Dail, as the international mega star was set to return to Ireland for the first time since 1997.

Local residents claimed the five successive nights of music would create traffic and noise problems.

In September this year, Brooks said of the idea of playing again in Dublin: “If I do get to play and go back to Ireland and play music again, we will be the luckiest people on the planet.

"And I promise you; the second I know whether or not it’s going to happen or not I will let you know,” he said.

Tickets for Garth Brooks live at Croke Park Dublin on 9th & 10th September go on sale this Thursday November 25 at 8am from ticketmaster.ie