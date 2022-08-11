Garth Brooks Dublin shows: Northern Ireland coach company cancels transport to gig over parking concerns

A Craigavon coach company which was due to transport concert goers to Garth Brooks’ sold out Croke Park shows has cancelled their services over parking concerns in Dublin.

Hannon Coach took to social media on Wednesday and said the area they were allocated for parking was “in excess of a 35-minute walk from the concert venue”.

They also said there were “limited access and exit routes” and said coaches dropping passengers off closer to the stadium would face potential clamping by the Gardai.

“We do not believe that the facilities are adequate or the distance between the venue and coach park is a reasonable distance to require customers to walk, particularly at night after the concert,” Hannon Coach added.

“Regretfully, we have, therefore, taken the decision to cancel all our coach services to the Garth Brooks concerts in September.

“Full refunds will be processed in due course, you do not have to contact us to receive your refund.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause but we have taken this difficult decision because we do not wish to provide a service below the standards which we believe is acceptable or our customers would expect.”

In their post they recommended a number of other coach operators to customers who “may have secured other parking arrangements”.

While the news leaves many potential Northern Irish Garth Brooks fans seeking alternative travel arrangements, many online expressed support for the coach company’s action.

Garth Brooks will play five shows next month in the Irish capital, with the Croke Park shows his only dates in Europe during 2022.

The concerts will be held on September 9, 10, 11, 16 and 16 2022 and will come 24 years since he last visited the city for a show.

Garth Brooks is the number 1-selling solo artist in US history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales, with personal accolades including the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In a response, concert promotor Aiken Promotions said: “A significant traffic management plan has been put in place for the Garth Brooks concert dates. This plan was developed in conjunction with the Gardai, Dublin City Council, National Transport Authority, and the main transport providers.

“Croke Park is a residential area and similar to other events a substantial cordon will be placed around Croke Park on concert days. The coach parking will be in the same location as it was for Ed Sheeran’s concerts earlier this year - this arrangement worked very well.”