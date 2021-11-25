Garth Brooks: Five Dublin gigs confirmed as 400,000 snap up tickets

All five Garth Brooks Dublin shows have now been confirmed this morning as the online queue for tickets reached more than 400,000 as the gigs went on sale.

At one point on Thursday morning, there were more than 150,000 people in each of the queues for the first two September 2022 dates announced by the country music superstar, with around 75,000 tickets available for each of the nights.

In a surprise move, the tickets for the third date on September 11 next year also went on sale due to demand, adding to the September 9 and 10 shows that had been slated to go on sale this morning.

And then later the promoters confirmed shows for September 16 and 17.

All five nights are now on sale, and the two first dates are now showing as ‘low availability’ on the Ticketmaster website, meaning they will likely soon be sold out.

The queue for each of the individual dates is now around 50,000 people, although some of these could be duplicates as fans hedge their bets trying to secure tickets on different dates at the same time.

Earlier this week the country legend announced he will be playing two nights in Croke Park next September, ending seven years of uncertainty following the 2014 debacle when he cancelled his Irish tour.

Aiken has permission for three more dates next September, but had only confirmed the first two dates would go ahead until this morning when it added the third due to demand.

Last week in Dublin, Brooks said he would love to play the full five nights but doubted it could happen.

"I would love to do five [nights] but I would also like to be 6 foot 5 and have abs,” he joked to reporters.

“What happened in 2014 was a frickin’ miracle - who does numbers like that? There's no way we are going to do that number again.”

However, the demand for tickets this morning indicates further dates could sell out if confirmed.

General standing tickets cost €65.56 (£54), while it will set you back €81 (£68) for a seat in the stands for the September 9 and 10 gigs.

As the gigs are covered by recently enacted anti-touting legislation, it will be illegal to resell them for higher than their face value.

Bookings have a ticket limit of eight per person and come with a booking fee.

Promoter Aiken has confirmed that there will be no VIP or platinum packages for the gigs.

The tickets are priced the same as they were for the Friends in Low Places singer’s cancelled 2014 run in Croke Park.

There will be a ‘pit’ at the front of the stage where fans can get up close with the singer, however unlike many other artists’ gigs, these will not be priced higher than the other standing tickets, and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Unlike in 2014, music fans can no longer purchase tickets in store, as Ticketmaster has moved all its business onto its digital platform.

The concerts will take place on the weekend of September 9 and 10 and will bring well over 100,000 fans to the Jones’ Road venue.

On the night, gates open at 5pm, all under 16s must be accompanied by adults and patrons who suffer from vertigo advised that the upper tiers in the stadium are quite steep and they should avoid purchasing these tickets.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-born Brooks received much attention in the Irish media in 2014 after selling out a record-breaking five concerts in Croke Park.

However, amid resistance from local residents, Brooks pulled out after the city council rejected plans for two of them and the singer said he would only perform all five or none at all.

Brooks has become the No.1 selling solo artist in US history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales.