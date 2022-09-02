Garth Brooks: Limited standing tickets released as Translink to run extra trains and buses

A limited number of standing tickets for Garth Brooks’ upcoming concert in Dublin have been released for sale.

The country music star is set to take to the stage later this month at Croke Park on September 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17 September.

Tickets are on sale now from the ticketmaster.ie website.

Earlier this week, a one-of-a-kind stage was revealed at the Dublin stadium which will stretch out into the crowds of 80,000 concert goers expected to attend over the five nights.

Speaking via his social media channel, Inside Studio G, the global superstar revealed that work on the stage began on Monday.

“The first leg of this massive structure is going up,” he said — adding that this stage set-up is being done “solely for the Irish shows”.

“Anyone who has seen a Garth show will not have seen this set-up. I’ve not even seen it. I got to see drawings of it, blueprints of it and stuff like that so we are pretty excited.”

The multi Grammy award winner explained that the stage “will be long and going out into the crowd. It will be elevated so that the people in the back can see. So this won’t be like (any other). This is going to be elevated a lot”.

Referencing his first shows in Ireland in 25 years, Brooks said he was “excited” to be playing in Dublin again and that the debacle of 2014 when his then mammoth run of gigs were cancelled due to resident objections and licensing issues was, “like two people who wanted to see each other and their dad wouldn’t let them”.

He added: “So now finally, it’s going to happen. I’m so excited.”

Translink is running rail and coach specials for the concerts later this month for fans travelling to see the country star.

The services are now available for booking on the Translink website and passengers are advised to book online in advance to avoid disappointment.

Trains will operate from Lanyon Place, Lisburn, Lurgan, Portadown and Newry, to Dublin Connolly.

For certain train times, passengers travelling from Lisburn and Lurgan will connect at Portadown.

Only tickets purchased for the dedicated trains can be used on the return journey.

Coaches will operate from Europa Bus centre Belfast, as well as Foyle Street in Londonderry, Strabane and Omagh.