Garth Brooks teases unique stage for Croke Park concerts

A one of its kind stage is being created at Dublin’s Croke Park stadium for US country singing star Garth Brooks, who kicks off the first of five concerts in 10 days’ time.

Work has already begun on the unique stage which will stretch out into the crowds of 80,000 concert goers expected to attend on September 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17.

Speaking on his social media channel, Inside Studio G, the global superstar revealed that work on the stage began on Monday. “The first leg of this massive structure is going up,” he said — adding that this stage set-up is being done “solely for the Irish shows”.

“Anyone who has seen a Garth show will not have seen this set-up. I’ve not even seen it. I got to see drawings of it, blueprints of it and stuff like that so we are pretty excited.”

The multi Grammy award winner explained that the stage “will be long and going out into the crowd. It will be elevated so that the people in the back can see. So this won’t be like (any other). This is going to be elevated a lot”.

Referencing his first shows in Ireland in 25 years, Brooks said he was “excited” to be playing in Dublin again and that the debacle of 2014 when his then mammoth run of gigs were cancelled due to resident objections and licensing issues was, “like two people who wanted to see each other and their dad wouldn’t let them”.

He added: “So now finally, it’s going to happen. I’m so excited.”

The Fun album star said he will be travelling to Ireland over the coming weekend as part of The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour. It is expected that he will stay in Kerry over the two weeks that his entourage will be in Ireland.

The 60-year-old also revealed that his wife Trisha Yearwood, who will be travelling with him, will celebrate her 58th birthday on September 19 while here.

He explained that large parts of the stage and merchandising had already been shipped and flown over here several weeks ago. “Half of the (stage) was (brought) by boat. All of that stuff has to go over early. A lot of the stuff has been specially created and has been flown over there (Ireland).

“It’s extremely expensive. It’s funny you can play five nights to 80,000 plus people a night and monetarily you won’t earn as much as one show here (US) just because the expenses are so crazy to get stuff over.

“But I’d do it for free as I can’t wait to just get over. I can’t sleep because I’m thinking that I don’t want to make any mistakes. I want to have fun flaws and all, and have a party. I want it to be the time of my life. Ireland is something to behold.”

The Thunder Rolls star revealed that he is worried about how Dublin would cope with all of the people travelling from home and abroad for the concerts and, “wants everybody’s trip to be the best”.

“We are going to be in a (residential) neighbourhood, so people will be becoming part of a community. I really, really want this to work for Ireland and for Dublin.”

Last April Brooks announced that his upcoming stadium tour, which ends with his string of Dublin concerts, would be his last.

He said would miss the “people who are on the tour”.

A spokesperson for Dublin Chamber of Commerce said it is “not wrong to say it’s good for Dublin and Ireland due to the multiplier effect, but that depends on the type of concert-goer it is”.

Brooks will take to the stage at 7.30pm each night as a curfew of 10.30pm is in place.