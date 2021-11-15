Gary Lightbody ‘honoured’ to be part of Taylor Swift’s ‘stunning’ new version of album Red

Taylor Swift, winner of the Global Icon, at the BRIT Awards 2021 at The O2 Arena in London.

Gary Lightbody has said he is “honoured” to be a “small part” of Taylor Swift’s re-released version of her album Red.

The Snow Patrol front man revisited the track The Last Time which he co-wrote and performed on.

Swift re-released Red (Taylor’s Version) at the weekend – the latest step in her campaign to regain control of her back catalogue.

The original version of Red was released in 2012 to worldwide acclaim and chart-topping success and featured singles such as We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble and alt-rock ballad The Last Time.

The track, the seventh and final single from the album, was co-written by Swift and Lightbody along with its producer Jacknife Lee. Lightbody also lent his vocals to the song.

Pop superstar Swift embarked on the re-recordings of her first six studio after the master recordings were sold by her former record label. Well-known talent manager Scooter Braun bought the rights to the music, prompting Swift to create new masters to regain financial and creative control of her work.

Lightbody, who was introduced to Swift by Ed Sheeran, praised the singer for the "gargantuan feat” of re-recording her previous albums and described her new version of Red as “stunning”.

Posting on Instagram the Bangor man said: “Myself and @jacknifelee are so happy to be a small part of it (Red).

“We co-wrote with Taylor on the song The Last Time. And I had the privilege of singing on it too. I’m so proud of the song and delighted to revisit it.

“It is extraordinary what Taylor is doing with the new versions of her albums. A gargantuan feat that would consume the lives of any mortal musician.

“However not only has TS been re-recording her previous albums but also finding the time somehow to record ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’, two of the best albums of the last few years.

“I’m honoured to be a part of Red and I know Jacknife is too. I hope you all enjoy the song and most of all the album which is absolutely stunning and also has many more great bonus tracks on this version too.”

Lightbody also said it was "incredible” to see Swift’s belief in the album as a “work of art”, particularly at a time when streaming and playlists meant the album as an art form wasn’t being celebrated as much.

And he thanked Swift’s fans for their support for the new version of The Last Time.

“Thanks to Taylor for having us back and to all her amazing fans for your kind messages,” he wrote.

Jacknife Lee, who has worked with Snow Patrol as well as U2, Bloc Party and REM, posted and said it had been a “fun day” on both occasions working on the track. And he praised Lightbody’s vocals, saying they were even better on the new version.

Speaking in 2018 about working with Swift, Lightbody said he hoped he could work with her again.

“It was so fast. She works really fast. She’s extraordinary,” he said.

“We actually did that song (The Last Time), wrote it and recorded it in a day. And that was the version of it on the record, which is very rare.

“Normally you write and record something with somebody and then down the line they’ll record it, if you’re lucky.

“With her, the whole thing was done in nine hours. I hope we can do it again sometime.”