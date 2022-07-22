Gavin James announces Northern Ireland tour dates as he promotes new album ‘The Sweetest Part’

Gavin James' new album 'The Sweetest Part' will be toured all over Europe

An Irish singer-songwriter who has performed alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan and Sam Smith has announced tour dates in Northern Ireland to promote his brand-new album.

Dublin-born Gavin James, who has over 1.8 billion streams on Spotify, 1 Diamond and 45 Platinum & Gold records across the globe, a number 1 album in Ireland, will take to the stage in Londonderry and Belfast this autumn.

He will be performing tracks from his new album ‘The Sweetest Part’ which is available from today, in the Derry Millennium Forum, Northern Ireland on 25th September and the Belfast Ulster Hall on 2nd October.

Other dates include performances in France, Portugal, and Amsterdam, as well as all across the island of Ireland.

Gavin’s lead single is the track ‘Novocaine’ which was co-written with Ryan Tedder who has worked with the likes of Adele, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and Ariana Grande.

Earlier this year, he supported James Blunt on his UK arena tour with a summer full of festival dates across Europe.

He also headlined a sold-out world tour which started in 2019 and ended with a sold-out 3Arena Dublin show, one of the last live music shows in Ireland before lockdown.

Gavin got his start in the music world by busking on the streets of Dublin, with his international touring resulting in 250,000 ticket sales for his headline shows across the world.