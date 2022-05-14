Georgian property outside Dundrum sure to please history lovers

Murlough, 25 Keel Point, should go top of the list for homeowners who want to step back in time

Murlough at 25 Keel Point is in an idyllic setting and the dining room is home to a period fireplace while the property benefits from lots of space

Murlough at 25 Keel Point is in an idyllic setting and the dining room is home to a period fireplace while the property benefits from lots of space

Murlough at 25 Keel Point is in an idyllic setting and the dining room is home to a period fireplace while the property benefits from lots of space

If you’re a fan of period dramas and appreciate a sense of history, you’ll love this Co Down property.

Occupying an idyllic setting surrounded by the stunning Murlough Nature Reserve, an area of specific scientific interest, Murlough is an attractive grade two listed Georgian country house dating back to 1730.

The overall holding extends to circa 5.5 acres and the property is to be sold in two lots. Lot one comprises Murlough, a courtyard and outbuildings set in lands extending to circa 4.47 acres. Lot two comprises a coach house with full planning consent for a conversion dwelling and extension set on a site area of circa 1.05 acres.

If peace is a priority for a potential homeowner, the property’s location could not be more tranquil, with Dundrum Bay on one side and Murlough Bay on the other.

Read more Embrace the good life in rural Co Down

That said, while the setting enjoys all the attributes of rural living, it is within a short walking distance of Dundrum Village with local amenities, restaurants and coffee shops. Newcastle town is within five minutes’ drive and you can access Belfast within 35 minutes meaning a commute is doable.

Approached by a mature tree lined entrance, Murlough is a splendid family home with well-proportioned accommodation set over three floors.

An inner hallway contains additional storage plus a dumb waiter to the kitchen.

The ground floor is home to an impressive entrance hall, drawing room and dining room, bedroom with built-in wardrobe and two bathrooms, both with panel baths.

The reception offers built-in shelving and is decorated with corniced ceiling.

Expect to feel cosy in the dining room which is home to a feature period fireplace with freestanding multi-fuel burning stove.

Built-in window seating means a chance to look at the impressive views.

The lower level houses a living room, kitchen and casual dining area, conservatory, office and study – ideal for those who enjoy working from home – utility room (plumbed for a washing machine), cloakroom and storage room. In addition, there is a shower room on the first floor return, and four generous bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor.

The living room is also a space in which to relax in front of the iron burning stove while the kitchen offers a range of high and low level units and Belfast sink. With integrated fridge, dishwasher and larder cupboard, it is a bright and airy space in which to enjoy family time.

The property retains many of the original fine architectural details of a house built in the Georgian era, of particular interest to history lovers.

Externally, there are attractive country grounds surrounding the property, a courtyard (complete with tennis court), and an excellent array of outbuildings offering potential for redevelopment to additional accommodation, such as a holiday cottage or even family annex.

Lot 2 comprises one of the original outbuildings which has full planning consent granted for a replacement dwelling and will have a site area of approximately 1.05 acres. It will have a separate driveway which will fork off the main driveway.

All in all, Murlough is a rare opportunity to acquire a Georgian residence in one of Co Down’s most idyllic, yet accessible locations.

Asking price is £895,000. Viewing is by private appointment and is highly recommended. For more information, contact Simon Brien Residential on 028 9066 8888