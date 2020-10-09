Gigs cancelled: Van Morrison forced to postpone Belfast concerts due to Covid-19

Sir Van Morrison, who sparked controversy with his protests against coronavirus restrictions on live music, has been forced to postpone a series of comeback concerts in Belfast - due to Covid-19.

Travel restrictions in the Republic were a factor in the decision to pull the first major live shows in Northern Ireland since lockdown.

The Belfast-born singer had been due to play four gigs at the Europa Hotel at the end of this month. But now they have been put back until December, though fans on social media have expressed doubts as to whether they will take place.

There was no comment on Sir Van's official website but Allyson McKimm, events director of Hastings Hotels, confirmed the postponements, citing the Republic's travel restrictions and 'ongoing Covid-19 guidelines'.

It is understood many Morrison fans from the south had been planning to travel north for the gigs, which were due to take place from October 29 to November 1.

The concerts are now due to be staged from December 3 to December 6 and fans have been told their existing bookings have been moved to the new dates, although there is also an option of a refund.

This month's gigs were scheduled to take place in front of drastically reduced audiences of no more than 184 people.

Ticket prices which included a five course meal ranged from £150 to £1,200 for a table of eight, though seats nearer the front were priced at £250 and £2,000 for a table.

Morrison, who has played some socially distanced concerts in England in recent weeks, has been at the centre of a storm ever since calling on the music industry to stand up to what he called the 'pseudo-science' around the virus. He has also recorded three protest songs including No More Lockdown and Born to be Free in his 'save live music' campaign.