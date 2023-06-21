Glastonbury fans to avoid weekend washout despite thunderstorm warnings

From left, Eef Berends, Stefan van der Berg and Ximena Lenzna, all from the Netherlands, queue for entry on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Thunder and showers in parts of the UK will subside leaving sunny weather that should prevent a Glastonbury Festival washout, the Met Office has said.

Two yellow warnings for thunderstorms are in place until the early evening on Wednesday, with much of south-west England, Herefordshire and Worcestershire in the West Midlands, and Wales affected until 7pm.

Areas across the north-east of England and parts of eastern Scotland could also be hit until 6pm, with surface spray on roads likely.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

But Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell downplayed fears of a deluge for festival-goers at the five-day Glastonbury event at Worthy Farm in Somerset, which opened to ticket-holders on Wednesday.

He said: “For Glastonbury, anyone there at the moment they might well see a few showers for the rest of today but then we’re dry really until Sunday when we might just see some patchy rain as we go into the afternoon.

“But at the moment it shouldn’t really scupper things too much.

“Temperatures quite warm, peaking probably on Saturday around 26C, so I think sun cream, sunhats, water are certainly going to be needed because I think it is going to be quite hot for them as they go through Friday and Saturday.”

Music fans arrive at Castle Cary railway station on their way to Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

He said Sunday’s weather will “probably be a little bit of relief” for festival-goers as cloud and outbreaks of rain begin to move in.

Mr Snell said a high of 25.9C had been recorded at St James Park in London on Wednesday at 1.30pm.

He added that “quite a few places in Norfolk and Suffolk” had also seen 25C during the day, so “East Anglia seems to be the warmest spot at the moment”.

“We’ve got some thunderstorms developing now across parts of eastern Scotland, some heavy showers also developing across south-west England too, so where the warning areas are that’s where we’ve seen some heavy showers.”

No further weather warnings are anticipated after Wednesday, with Mr Snell adding Thursday would be a “fairly similar day” with sunny spells and some well scattered showers in the Midlands, north-west England, and possibly eastern parts of Wales.

The south-east of England could expect highs of around 28C on Thursday and then up to 29C on Friday, with maximum temperatures in East Anglia and the South East potentially reaching 30C on Saturday and 31C or 32C on Sunday before rain begins to move in in the west.