Glastonbury shares heat safety advice as temperatures soar to 26C

Festival-goers at Glastonbury are slapping on suncream and taking on “tonnes of fluid” as organisers shared heat safety advice while temperatures soared to 26 degrees on Saturday.

After a torrential downpour on Wednesday morning before the festival threatened to dampen spirits, conditions on Worthy Farm in Somerset have since given way to bright sunshine and intense heat since Thursday.

Temperatures peaked at almost 26C on Saturday, but humidity and strong UV light means it has felt hotter, according to the Met Office.

The warm weather is expected to continue long into the evening, with temperatures set to still be between 19C and 20C “even at 10pm” before falling.

Staff at the festival’s medical tent encouraged people to stay safe and to cover up, wear sun hats and sun cream to protect themselves.

Health advice has been issued by the festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

The festival’s official app released a “be safe in the heat” guide on Saturday afternoon, which includes the recommendations to drink lots of water, wear sunscreen, seek shade, wear sunglasses and a hat, “or improvise one”, and take off backpacks as they can insulate.

The guidance also encouraged people to seek help from stewards and security if they feel ill or faint, to check in on children and “look after each other”.

Describing how she was coping in the heat on Saturday, first-time Glastonbury attendee Sue Croucher, a 57-year-old self-employed footcare specialist from Weymouth in Dorset, told the PA news agency: “I’m coping with heavy sun cream tonnes and tonnes of fluid.

“I’ve got my legs burnt first day, so now they’re covered in a towel or they should be.”

Ms Croucher was also wearing an umbrella hat which she bought from Amazon for £3.

“I bought it for the rain, but of course it’s (now) shade,” she added.

There is the chance of showers on Sunday at the festival between 1pm and 3pm, but the Met Office said temperatures will likely still feel as hot as Saturday.