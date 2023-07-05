Good news for Swifties as superstar Taylor adds extra Dublin date

Taylor Swift has announced an extra Dublin date for her Eras Tour next year.

The ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker will now be playing the Aviva Stadium on June 30.

She had already announced she would be playing there on June 28 and 29.

Tickets for the original dates are to go on sale on July 13, while tickets for the new date will go on sale on July 20.

Swift, whose fans are known as Swifties, has also announced extra dates in the UK, and said popular rock band Paramore will be supporting her.

She will now be playing an extra date in Edinburgh on June 6 next year, another show in Liverpool on June 13 and one more in London on June 23.

The only UK city without a new date is Cardiff.

She has announced 14 extra shows in total — adding new dates in Paris, Lyon, Stockholm, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Warsaw and Vienna.

The star will play multiple dates in the UK and Ireland, with her European tour including Madrid, Lyon and Zurich.

Swift will now kick off the UK and Irish leg with three Edinburgh concerts at the BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 6, 7 and 8.

Following this, the pop icon will play Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 13, 14 and 15.

She will then be in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium for one date on June 18.

There are now five Wembley Stadium shows in London on June 21, 22 and 23 as well as August 16 and 17. The tour finishes with the two final London dates.

Swift (33) is currently on the American leg of the Eras tour, which has drawn recording-breaking crowds.

The show set spans hits from her entire career. She performs 45 songs in the three and a half hour extravaganza.