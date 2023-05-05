Good Vibrations musical director: ‘I’ve always loved places where music and theatre collide’

Katie Richardson speaks about promoting the work of NI artists and being in her element backstage

Music is Katie Richardson’s life. Whether it is writing songs, singing and performing them, composing a new film score or directing full-scale musical productions, the Belfast girl does it all.

And never has her many talents been more apparent than in her latest role as musical director of the hit theatre production Good Vibrations.

Last time round Katie was on stage as one of the stars of the smash-hit show. Now, as the production makes a comeback in the Grand Opera House this month, she says she is equally in her element backstage directing the famous punk songs which Belfast record label legend Terri Hooley presented to the world.

She says: “It means so much. I love and respect Terri and find his story so inspirational.

“I’m honoured to be part of it and love that we are promoting the music of NI artists through the show.

“They are incredible. They brought life to this place when it so desperately needed it in the 1970s and 1980s.

“It’s amazing to work with the team we have too — Des [Kennedy] the director and Jen [Rooney] the movement director — who are completely brilliant. I’m in awe of the cast and crew... It’s just a wee dream job.”

Gavin Peden in Good Vibrations

Like many young people, Katie left school with no idea of what she wanted to pursue for a career, making her achievements in a challenging industry all the more impressive.

Initially she thought she wanted to be an actor but has discovered so many facets to the music industry that composing, performing and directing is also where she is making her mark.

A natural talent, she recalls how being thrown in at the deep end early in her career helped her to discover where her heart truly lay: “In my early 20s I started singing in a few bands and at the same time was acting and working as part of a theatre company called Red Lemon.

“I vividly remember the first time I wrote music for a show, I must have been about 21. We were running Red Lemon with no money, funding our productions by working in coffee shops and borrowing everything.

“Patrick O’Reilly [who is now the artistic director of Tinderbox Theatre Company] wanted to do a musical and, because we couldn’t afford to pay anyone and as I had done A-level music, he announced to me that I was going to write the music.

“I was horrified. I hadn’t written anything before and I was told I had four weeks to work it out — and I did. I fell madly in love with writing music and my notions of acting took a backseat.

“Around the same time, I formed my first band, Katie and the Carnival, and this really cemented my love for song writing. I fell madly in love with the music scene and the immediacy of being able to write songs, create performances and get up on stage.”

While Katie’s theatre work and movie score writing has made her a huge name in the local arts scene, she still enjoys performing and releasing her own music under the name Hex Hue.

She has released a number of singles and is excited to be putting the finishing touches to her debut album.

Cast members Jayne Wisener and Glen Wallace

She says: “I wanted a name that was separate to my real name so I could separate my two worlds of work — my composer work and my artist work.

“The name is about colours — hex codes and shades and hues. I released some singles over the past few years and decided I wanted to focus on my debut album, which is nearly finished and hopefully will be released later this year or at the start of next.

“I’m so excited to get back to it and give it a bit more time. The music is harmony-driven indie/alt-pop with an electronic edge.

“The project is inspired by so many things. I love harmonies and take a lot of inspiration from a wide variety of artists and genres. I’m really excited about the album, which is mostly self-produced, and I can’t wait to put it out into the world.”

In recent years Katie has made an impact on music production in Northern Ireland, securing bigger jobs in theatre and writing music for film while still touring with bands and playing live.

However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing: Katie has found that being a female in the music industry has made her job more difficult.

In fact, her experience has been so grave that she took a stand on behalf of female musicians during the pandemic by setting up the support group Safe In Sound NI (SIS), which aims to provide a safe space for under-represented voices in the Northern Irish music sector.

She explains: “Myself and a group of women in music co-founded SIS over the pandemic, when lots of young women started to come forward with accounts of abuse in the music industry in NI.

“When I started in music, there were very few other women and it was a very difficult time to be in such a male-dominated industry. I had lots of bad experiences and people patronising me and underestimating me and treating me badly in many ways.

“We didn’t know what we were doing at the start, but we wanted to do something. So we started hosting events and having conversations worldwide about representation and safe, empowered spaces in music.

“We want to work to amplify under-represented voices and create positive learning and training spaces for people of all ages who have felt that they haven’t been able to find their space before.

“The work is all voluntary, so we have had a bit of a quiet patch over the past year, as we have all been so busy, but lots of plans are in place for some exciting work and opportunities over the next few years.”

Glenn Patterson, Greg Cowan, Terri Hooley, Colin Carberry

Of Katie’s many career highlights, her favourites include writing and directing the music for the finale of Culture Night with Beat Carnival in 2013, which involved working with hundreds of singers, drummers and dancers for a massive outdoor performance.

She was also musical director, composer and sound designer for Tara Lynne O’Neill’s Rough Girls, a play about the NI women’s football team, which was selected as one of The Stage’s best plays of 2021.

She went on to supervise the music and write some new music cues for the BBC’s live capture of the play, which was shown on BBC Four.

Last year, Katie worked on Lucent at The Mac Belfast, bringing together some of Ireland’s most exciting emerging artists, musicians and designers to create a beautiful, immersive, collaborative music performance.

She says: “I’ve always loved the places where music and theatre collide. I love musical artists who use theatricality in their live shows and love shows that integrate live music.”

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for Katie, with a number of big projects lined up.

She has recently been awarded a commission by the Arts Council and Beat Carnival to create a new piece of electronic music to celebrate 30 years of carnival in Belfast.

She says: “I am so excited about it. It’s going to be a collection of new electronic music inspired by rhythm and the roots of carnival.

“I’m going to be working and collaborating with lots of incredible musicians and creatives on it and it will culminate in a big performance on September 16 to celebrate Beat Carnival’s 30th birthday. We have received funding from the Arts Council and PRS Foundation and I can’t wait to get properly stuck in.”

Katie Richardson

Her personal life is as immersed in music as her professional life, as long-term-boyfriend-recently-turned-fiancé George Sloan is also a musician: a member of No Oil Paintings, George also runs Half Bap Studios and tours with The Rapparees, Dani Larkin and others.

However, for now, Katie is focused on directing the music for Good Vibrations, opening at the Grand Opera House on May 9.

The smash-hit musical takes us back to 1970s Belfast and charts the life story of Terri Hooley — radical, rebel, music lover and owner of record shop Good Vibrations on “the most bombed half-mile in Europe”.

When the conflict shuts down his city, Terri and friends take sides and take up arms through the compelling voice of resistance in the underground punk scene.

Galvanising the young musicians into action, he becomes the unlikely leader of a motley band of kids and punks who join him in his mission to create a new community, an “Alternative Ulster”, and to bring his city back to life.

A stellar cast includes Glen Wallace as Terri Hooley and Jayne Wisener as Ruth Carr, with Marty Maguire, Christina Nelson, Curtis-Lee Ashqar, Cat Barter, Gavin Peden, Chris Mohan, Odhran McNulty, Jolene O’Hara and Dylan Reid.

Just a stone’s throw away from the site of the old record shop, the Lyric Theatre production features iconic punk anthems including Teenage Kicks, Just Another Teenage Rebel and Alternative Ulster.

The show is set to travel to New York for a month in July and Katie can’t wait.

She adds: “I just feel really lucky to be in this role [musical director], as this is the world I want to be in.

“The cast is so incredible and New York is one of the most fantastic cities in the world. I love it and I can’t wait.”

​Good Vibrations hits the stage at the Grand Opera House, Belfast, from May 9 to May 20. For tickets, visit www.goh.co.uk