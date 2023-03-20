Grammy award-winning artist Norah Jones announces Belfast gig for November 2023

Nine-time Grammy award-winning artist Norah Jones is returning to Belfast as part of her new European tour, for her first concert dates on the continent since 2018.

The American singer will perform in the Waterfront Hall on Monday, November 13, followed by a Dublin gig at the 3Olympia stadium on November 14.

The songwriter and pianist, who has sold more than 50 million records worldwide, will also perform in France, Belgium, Italy, Croatia, Hungary, Austria, Spain, and Portugal this summer.

Her Belfast appearance comes as part of her fall UK tour, which includes performances in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow too.

Norah Jones first emerged on the world stage with the February 2002 release of Come Away With Me, her self-described “moody little record” that swept the 2003 Grammy awards. Since then, her songs have been streamed six billion times worldwide.

She has released a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albums—Feels Like Home (2004), Not Too Late (2007), The Fall (2009), Little Broken Hearts (2012), Day Breaks (2016), Pick Me Up Off The Floor (2020), the live album ‘Til We Meet Again (2021), and her holiday album I Dream Of Christmas (2021)—as well as albums with her collective bands The Little Willies, El Madmo, and Puss N Boots featuring Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper.

Ticket pre-sales begin on Wednesday with a public on-sale Friday, March 24 at 10am GMT.

Visit www.norahjones.com for more details.