Grenadiers flute band marches to a different beat

A local flute band is marching to a different tune with a special version of one of the country’s most famous folk songs.

The Grenadiers have joined forces with renowned artist and producer Ryan Vail to record a reinterpretation of I Wish I Was In Carrickfergus.

The famous ballad has been recorded in the past by the likes of Van Morrison, The Dubliners and Charlotte Church.

And now this unique rendition will be showcased as part of a special lighting and projection event on the façade of Carrickfergus Castle.

The creative collaboration between the very different groups of musicians is part of a programme funded by the Executive Office’s Communities in Transition project and managed by Intercomm.

It has brought together the traditional instrumentation associated with flute bands and merged those sounds with elements of electronic dance music.

The have also worked with renowned producer Ryan to develop a visual installation to be displayed using three interlinked large-scale projections on the side of the historic castle.

Ryan has garnered a reputation for blending the worlds of electronica, folk and classical and this initiative follows the work on his award-winning album Borders, which won Album Of The Year award at the 2019 Northern Irish Music Prize.

Jonathan Hodge, who has been co-ordinating the creative programme said: “It has been wonderful to see how the artists have worked with Ryan to take a traditional track that is synonymous with Carrickfergus and bring contemporary elements to it.

“When it is shown alongside the video installation it will be a real spectacle and testament to the talents of all those involved.”

Another group of young people have been working with Micky Modelle on a new dance music track featuring their own compositions and vocals, including lyrics and vocals from local rapper Ashton Hamilton.

Meanwhile, lighting and production firm Visual Spectrum have developed a series of special visuals to accompany the track as part of the projection show. A final part of the showcase will involve large-scale projections of the acclaimed exhibition To the Beat of the Drum, featuring images of local young people involved in marching bands by leading photographer Gareth McConnell.

The exhibition was first commissioned as part of the Communities in Transitions project and shown for an extended period at the Ulster Museum.

Jonathan continued: “All the participants will be really proud to see the work they have produced on such a large scale.”

The event will take place at the Carrickfergus Castle slipway on March 16 at 7pm. Email: intercomm.cit@gmail.com