Guinness Blues festival set for Co Down town

A Co Down town is set for an entire week of blistering bank holiday blues as a seven-day music festival kicks off.

Warrenpoint is set to host some of the world's leading blues and jazz performers as part of the 24th International Guinness Blues on the Bay Festival.

It will run from May 24 until May 30 providing lots of entertainment over the spring Bank Holiday weekend.

The event, sponsored by Diageo Northern Ireland, attracts thousands of music lovers and tourists from around the world.

Organisers promise the town will be transformed into every music fan's paradise as seven days of fun gets underway with 60 free gigs, music and jam sessions set to take place.

Event director Ian Sands said: “There is definitely something for everyone at the International Guinness Blues on the Bay Festival, as we combine top class international jazz and blues performers alongside Warrenpoint's renowned restaurants and friendly hospitality hosts.

“Tourists coming to the event will be truly spoiled for choice, quality and top-notch blues music.”

International blues musicians from across the globe and closer to home will be performing at the award-winning festival which has grown from strength to strength.

Fans will be treated to a musical extravaganza featuring music legends including AJA, Mirenda Rosenberg, CrowBlackChicken, The Pat McManus Band, Ronnie Greer, The Sabre Jets, Ken Haddock, Reverend Doc and The Unholy Gospel Band.

Other highlights include a two-day artisan food and craft market, a live broadcast by BBC's Ralph McLean and a wealth of established pros in the international blues festival circuit including.

Artists include Ben Prevo, Mark S Black, Andy Whittaker, Willie Byrne, The Backbone Blues Band, Mark 'Bee Sting' Braidner, Tony Villiers, Allison McGrath, The 2.19, Sam Davidson's Taste, The NiteHawks, Stonecold Hobo, The Davy K Project, Courtnay and John Giffin, Preacher Caseys, Keith Doran Band, Speedy Mullan, Celtic Delta, Rusty Jacks, Paul Sherry, The Red Hot Roosters, Freedom 35's, and The Bluez Katz Blues Band.

The event will be bookmarked with two blues jams which promise to impress.

Paul Callan from Diageo Northern Ireland said: “The International Guinness Blues on the Bay Festival is an annual highlight for thousands of visitors from across Ireland and overseas.

“Guinness has been supporting the festival for the last 24 years and it is a great fit for our brand with talent, passion and fun always on show. At Diageo we are committed to playing our part in helping to expand Northern Ireland's tourism and hospitality.

“The International Guinness Blues on the Bay Festival plays a key role in doing exactly that.

“We take great delight in seeing how the festival continues to evolve and special thanks must go to the bars, restaurants and hotels in Warrenpoint and the surrounding area for their help and continued support of Diageo and this event.”

Visitors have been urged to look out for The Waverly Paddle Steamer Blues Cruise which will take place on Tuesday.