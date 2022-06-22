Harry Styles does a 'Matt Damon' and visits Dublin swimming spot… with a shopping bag

Harry Styles has been pictured enjoying a “Matt Damon moment” by visiting the Vico Baths in Dublin.

The former boy bander is in town ahead of his gig in the Aviva Stadium tonight as part of his sold-out Love On Tour world tour.

He has sent fans into a tizzy after being spotted casually walking around town with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde and now he has taken the Matt Damon route and visited the famous baths in south Dublin.

Damon was famously photographed in Dalkey going for a swim with a SuperValu bag during the first lockdown in 2020.

Styles has appeared in snaps at the popular sea spot and carrying his own unique shopping bag… this one being a yellow Tower Records one.

Yesterday, one Dublin woman revealed how she met Styles in the city centre on Monday night after he “got kicked out of a few” restaurants.

Rathcoole artist Nicole was lucky enough to grab a sneaky selfie with the singer as he struggled to find a spot to eat.

She explained that she spotted him before he ended up dining at SOLE Seafood and Grill: “We were having a few drinks and were on South William [street] and we saw Harry Styles get rejected by a good few restaurants, trying to get in.

“I just thought it was funny... it was funny to walk down South William and just see Harry Styles rambling around. You don’t usually see that around.

“There’s a seafood restaurant on South William. He popped in. I saw him pop in. He ended up walking back out and that’s when I saw him.

“I thought, ‘That’s funny. I’ll just walk up in front of him and see if it is actually him.’ And it was.”

Nicole said that she caught Harry on camera by pretending to take a photo with her friends, snapping him in the background.

“I was hardly going to go up and ask for a photo with his girlfriend there so I thought I’d just pretend to take a selfie with my mates. I just walked up in front of him like, ‘Hey!’ and he was like, ‘Hey!’” she told FM104.

“He was trying to keep it on the DL, obviously. I made sure it wasn’t on the DL in that photo.”

She added that she’s not a fan of Harry’s music but saw lots of fans “going a bit mad” when they spotted him.

“I was just walking down South William and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s Harry Styles!’ because everyone else was going a bit mad. There were a few people crying – it was a bit ridiculous.

“I’m not actually a fan of Harry Styles or One Direction. I just thought it was really funny.”