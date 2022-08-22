Harry Styles wears sparkly shorts by NI fashion designer JW Anderson for Rolling Stone cover

Pop superstar Harry Styles has teamed up with a Northern Ireland fashion designer for the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

The former One Direction singer graced the cover of the famous music publication in a typically colourful pair of bejewelled shorts by the Magherafelt-born designer Jonathan Anderson for his namesake brand, JW Anderson.

Crowned “the new King of Pop” by Rolling Stone, Styles has naturally completed his regal outfit with a white furcoat and a birthday cake.

The son of Ulster and Ireland rugby legend Willie Anderson, Jonathan Anderson first started his own fashion label in 2008 and has been the creative director at the Spanish luxury house Loewe since 2013.

His career highlights have included winning both the men’s and women’s designer of the year at the British Fashion Awards.