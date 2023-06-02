Hit the decks: Top Berlin-based DJ set for homecoming show in Belfast

Sally C will be performing at Titanic Slipways as part of festival

An internationally recognised Belfast-born DJ has opened up about her excitement to perform a homecoming gig this weekend.

Sally C is returning to Belfast to perform in the ninth annual AVA festival at the Titanic Slipways.

She will be closing the festival on Saturday night alongside Irish DJ Or:la.

The DJ admitted that as the festival grows nearer, her nerves are building.

“I am excited and nervous all at once, I have a lot of big emotions.

“It’s going to be a big weekend so of course I’m feeling all sorts of emotions and nerves but it’s going to be an amazing weekend so I hope we all just have lots of fun,” she said.

Sally C is currently based in Berlin and enjoys travelling across the world to perform.

“I travel around a lot performing. I was recently in America and I performed in New York, which was absolutely amazing.

“Then I got the chance to go to Mexico to perform. I was playing in this big warehouse and it was just amazing, the crowd was fantastic.

“I also played in Australia and it was brilliant too. Everywhere is different and has a different feel,” she said.

Despite enjoying her travels, the 31-year-old admitted that her favourite place to perform is her home city.

“It’s a bit different for sure, but nothing beats a Belfast or Irish crowd. They [the crowd] want you to have a good time and to do the best you can do. They are there to support you, they want to have a good time but they want you to have a good time too,” she said.

She said she always feels welcome when performing in Belfast.

“This is really a homecoming gig, nothing beats playing at home and feeling at home at a gig.

“There are so many places across the world I love to play in but you really can’t beat a home crowd,” she said.

Sally C

Sally C is always a fan favourite at AVA. Her 2019 set at the festival drew critical acclaim from Resident Advisor, a credible online music magazine, which described her as the overall highlight of the festival, alongside the likes of Motor City Drum Ensemble and Rebekah, praising her “musical range and technical acuity”.

She hopes she can live up to expectations at this year’s festival.

“I have a lot to show, I’ve done a lot of rehearsing, so hopefully it all goes well and everyone enjoys themselves,” she said.

Sally C and Or:la will be performing back to back for the first time as they close the festival on Saturday night.

“To be on that big stage, performing with a fellow Irish woman, there is going to be all sorts of emotions and nerves.

“This is our first official back to back so it is really special for us. We have performed together at parties and stuff but this is the first official time.

“It’s our debut back to back but I hope it is the first of many. We have done a lot of rehearsing together and I’m hoping it will just all come together on the day,” she said.

Sally C has said that some of her biggest fans will be watching her perform on Saturday night. “I have definitely lots of day one fans coming — my mum and dad are actually coming to watch.

“My mum and dad have always been very supportive so it will be nice for them to see the journey. It’s really nice to know they will be in the crowd but it will also be lovely to see all of my fans from home,” she said.

While she is here, Sally C plans to spend as much time with her family as possible. “I fly out on Sunday so I’ve arrived back here a few days early so I can spend time with my family.

“I’m planning as much family time around the gig as I can, but I just really want to enjoy my time back in Belfast and enjoy seeing all my friends and family,” she said.

Sally C is aware that, thanks to festivals like AVA, many young people in Northern Ireland are becoming interested in pursuing a career in DJing.

She advises those young people to put in the hard work.

“My advice is to get stuck into the music you love, just keep digging for new music and new records. Really it is all about the music and finding what music makes you tick because that will carry you through career and learning experiences.

“Find your authentic self and be your authentic self because then you will produce music that represents you and when you do that it shines through the music,” she said.