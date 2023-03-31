Hit The North 2023: Street art festival in Belfast will be the biggest and best yet

Launching the 2023 ‘Hit The North’ Street Art Festival is Adam Turkington, director of Seedhead Arts, street artist Peachzz and Jamie Jamison from Hennessy

More than 75 local and international street artists are set to take part in the 10th ‘Hit The North’ this year — making it the biggest street art festival in the UK and Ireland.

Northern Ireland will play host to award-winning artists from April 20-30 including ROA and Studio Giftig, who claimed the ‘Best Mural of 2022’ title at the recent Street Art Cities Awards.

The celebration includes fringe events and exhibitions including walking tours and sketching sessions before culminating in a ‘paint jam’ on Sunday, April 30 on Kent Street, Belfast.

Spectators can enjoy street food by local vendors while soaking up the party atmosphere with a set by DJ David Holmes as they watch murals come to life.

Adam Turkington, director of organisers Seedhead Arts, said this year’s festival is particularly special as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Our rich cultural history for mural art is part of our heritage and through Hit The North we’ve been able to bring this tradition into the 21st century,” said Adam.

Jamie Jamison from festival partners Hennessy said: “To celebrate its 10th birthday, this year’s festival is set to be bigger than ever as we expand the festival site and welcome even more artists as well as an urban sports demo.”

To find out more, visit the website seedheadarts.com