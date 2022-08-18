Horslips frontman Barry Devlin to be presented with the Oh Yeah Music Centre Legend Award

Barry Devlin, front man of Horslips, who is this year's recipient of the Oh Yeah Music Centre Legend Award

Co Tyrone musician and front man of Horslips Barry Devlin is to receive this year’s Oh Yeah Music Centre Legend award for contribution to music, it was announced today.

The Ardboe singer and bass player will be presented with the award at the Northern Ireland Music Prize on Wednesday, November 16 at the Ulster Hall.

Horslips have been described as the founding fathers of Celtic Rock that defined a sound and style making them one of Ireland’s greatest bands.

Devlin is also an accomplished writer and director, having written for TV shows such as Ballykissangel, as well as directing several music videos for U2 in the 1980s.

Following the presentation fellow musicians and Horslips friends Jim Lockhart, Ray Fean and Fiach Moriarty will join Devlin on stage for a few of the band’s best known songs.

The NI Music Prize is an annual awards night for NI and will include sets from shortlisted acts including Album, Single, Live and Newcomer as well as this very special Legend performance.

Speaking about the award, Devlin said it was “undeserving” but that he was "thrilled” to be joining the list of Oh Yeah Legends.

“I know the whole band will be delighted,” he said.

“Horslips always had a strong emotional connection to Belfast. We did the Whitla Hall and the Ulster Hall by turns (and in the early days the McMordie).

“But our final gig first time round – back in 1980 - was in the Ulster Hall, an emotional night when Charles O’Connor famously threw his fiddle into the audience.

“So it’s a nice piece of circularity to be able to scramble up on that hallowed stage one last time and run through a few old favourites.”

Paul Evans, chair of Oh Yeah Music Centre, said: “In the 60s and 70s, as young musicians tapped into Ireland’s legacy of traditional tunes and song, none did it with more swagger and sheer joy than Horslips and the man from Ardboe, Barry Devlin.

“The velvet loons belied the creativity and respect they brought to that heritage, opening musical avenues to those not familiar with the tradition, myself included.

“Barry has had a long and distinguished career since but, as well as his music, this award marks how he and Horslips kept the faith as they helped keep music live on northern stages during some of our worst days.

“And for that, we music fans of a certain age remain forever grateful.”

Horslips formed in 1970 and after a dozen albums (and an anthemic single Dearg Doom) as well as countless gigs in Ireland, England, Europe and the US, called it a day in 1980.

They opened part two of the saga with a raucous sold-out gig in The Odyssey in 2009 and in the years in between have played gigs in the Waterfront Hall (with the NI Symphony), Dunluce Castle, The Mac and Black Box Belfast among others.

A 35 CD box set called More Than You Can Chew is due out in December, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of their first album Happy to Meet You – Sorry to Part.

The Oh Yeah Legend award is presented annually to an individual or band that has made a significant contribution to the world of music. Previous recipients include Ash, Snow Patrol and Gary Moore (posthumous).

A limited number of tickets will go on sale on Monday, August 22 at 10am from the Ulster Hall and Waterfront website.