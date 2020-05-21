How a Belfast singer inherited stage star June Miller's old suitcase packed with sheet music... and why she's performing the songs online
The discovery of music dating from the 1860s inspired Hannah McPhillimy to record some of the songs to help boost morale among those in coronavirus lockdown, as she tells Ivan Little
A half-forgotten suitcase, which was jam-packed with hidden treasures of sheet music of songs from a bygone era, has unlocked a new initiative by a young singer to lift the spirits of older people who are in coronavirus shutdown, especially in care homes around Northern Ireland.