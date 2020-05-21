How a Belfast singer inherited stage star June Miller's old suitcase packed with sheet music... and why she's performing the songs online

The discovery of music dating from the 1860s inspired Hannah McPhillimy to record some of the songs to help boost morale among those in coronavirus lockdown, as she tells Ivan Little

Novel idea: singer Hannah McPhillimy with the suitcase owned by June Miller

Thu 21 May 2020 at 11:54