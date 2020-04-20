How Keith and Kristyn Getty are using lockdown to sing to millions around the world

Northern Ireland hymnwriters Keith and Kristyn Getty wanted to bring cheer to those affected by isolation. But, Keith tells Claire O'Boyle, they never expected their family sing-a-longs to attract such a huge audience and make headline news

Honour: the couple performed for US vice-president Mike Pence and his wife Karen, the Second Lady

Proud moment: Keith after receiving his OBE in 2017 with his father John, Kristyn, daughter Eliza Joy and his mother Helen

They're the Northern Ireland couple who have transformed and modernised the art of hymnwriting, gaining a huge international fanbase along the way.

Playing for world leaders and having their work performed by countless acclaimed singers from Alison Krauss to Clannad's Moya Brennan, Keith and Kristyn Getty have made a huge impact on the world of music.

And now with lockdown in place in every corner of the globe as the battle against coronavirus continues, the couple, who split their time between Nashville, Tennessee and our very own north coast, are determined to do their bit.

Performing a selection of their favourite hymns along with their young daughters as they gather around the piano and an iPhone at their home in the US every Tuesday night, the Gettys are reaching more than a million people every week with their message of hope and prayer.

Sweet harmony: Keith and Kristyn Getty with children Eliza, Charlotte, Gracie and Tally

"It started almost accidentally," says musician Keith, who grew up in Lisburn. "In fact, it was St Patrick's Day's fault.

"We had put ourselves into lockdown by that point, even though it wasn't properly in effect through the rest of the country at that stage, because we could see it all coming our way.

"But I said to my wife, this is easily the worst St Patrick's Day in our entire lives. It's like a joke - Irish people all over the world in quarantine on St Patrick's Day.

"So, we said, why not make a memory of it, and we sat around the piano and sang everything from Be Thou My Vision and All Things Bright and Beautiful to this gorgeous hymn to the tune of Danny Boy.

"It was a way for us to celebrate the amazing place we come from on that day when we really felt the impact of the lockdown, and being so far from home."

But the couple and their daughters Eliza (9), Charlotte (6), Gracie (4) and two-year-old Tally, didn't just sing for themselves.

Kristyn suggested live-streaming the music to offer some solace to people around the world who were struggling at the time with loneliness.

"It was Kristyn's idea because she'd been hearing about so many lonely old folks at home on their own, and friends of hers were talking about how bored their kids were," says Keith (45).

"We thought even for that evening it would give them something to do. So, I went to the guy who does our marketing and told him we were going to do this, just us, the family around the piano, and he pushed it out.

"We didn't think too much would happen, and he shared it out with our mailing list and it went out live on our Facebook page. But by the end of the week, our girls had been on Fox News more times than Kristyn and I had in 20 years, and a week later it was being aired on lots of different platforms.

"By the end of the second week it was total chaos with 1.1 million people tuning in and before we knew it we were all on Fox News.

"It's been a huge hit, in a way we never imagined. But over here the idea of a family gathered around a piano singing together is an unusual one. Culturally in America, it doesn't seem to be the same. At home, that happens all the time.

"But here, it's really caught the imagination. Tomorrow we'll be broadcast on radio and TV, which is just above and beyond anything we'd imagined."

However, says Keith, who went to Lisburn's Friends School before studying music at Durham University, they won't be changing the format.

"No, it'll be exactly the same," he says. "Us lot squashed in around the piano, being filmed on my little iPhone. The girls still won't behave themselves, like they haven't at all so far, and we'll do our best to get through our hymns."

The couple's incredible journey began through a shared love of music and a strong Christian faith after they met when Keith was working as a composer in mainstream music, writing string arrangements "for everything from McDonald's ads to movies".

"When I met Kristyn we really hit it off," he says. "She had a strong faith and she was very interested in music, too. She had an amazing voice and had always sung in church."

Originally from Glengormley, Co Antrim, Kristyn, who went to school at Ballyclare High, was finishing a gap year aged 18 when she met Keith.

"I was 24, and we were friends for three years before I managed to persuade her I was attractive," laughs Keith. "But once we got over that hurdle and I convinced her to give me a go, we were married a year-and-a-half later.

"It was amazing, because once we were a couple we were able to make this amazing journey together. We had this idea that we could write songs for a new generation of Christians, a more artistic and creative generation.

"In 2000 I wrote the hymn In Christ Alone (with Stuart Townsend), which was released the following year. By 2004 Kristyn and I were married and in 2005 I quit the music industry completely to follow the dream of what we were doing."

Since then, the couple - who have never spent a night apart in all the years of their marriage - have worked their way to phenomenal success. Their music, listed as 'Getty' in hymn books around the world, has become some of the best-loved and most frequently performed in modern Christianity.

Before lockdown, Keith and Kristyn were singing to packed arenas

More than 60 of their songs are featured in top 2,000 CCLI praise charts between the UK and America, where the couple moved to in 2006, and they have performed for world leaders including George W Bush and Theresa May.

"We did an event at the Houses of Parliament, where I conducted everyone as they sang," recalls Keith. "We sang Psalm 23, The Lord is My Shepherd, and Theresa May, the daughter of a vicar, obviously knew the hymn very well, and knew how to follow a conductor. She watched me diligently and followed my lead.

"After that, she went off into Brexit negotiations. I really felt for her, and now every time I hear the words, 'I walk through the valley of the shadow of death', I think of Theresa May heading off to Brexit talks."

But now, with people around the world experiencing such a huge level of stress and uncertainty, Keith says, personally, he is taking a lot of comfort from his Christian faith.

"It's such a hard time," he says. "And there is so much we don't know at the minute.

"We don't know when lockdown will end, or how it's going to end, we don't know if our jobs are going to be the same as they were before and we can't be sure we won't get Covid-19 or even a variant in a few years' time." he says.

"But what we can be sure of is that we're all going to die at some point, even if it's not now during this time of crisis. I think that's a healthy thing for us to think and talk about.

"We can't be afraid of it, because it's about the only thing we have to be sure of.

"As Christians, we believe life doesn't stop at death, and that what happens next is extraordinary.

"If anything, this is a time for people to start having these conversations about what happens next, because death isn't something to fear."

And with lockdown life in America due to carry on for the foreseeable future, as it is here in Northern Ireland, the Gettys are trying their best to use their time wisely.

As well as their weekly Getty Family Hymnsing, and releasing their new song Christ Our Hope in Life and Death, the couple are focusing on their daughters.

"For a time we home-schooled the kids, although we don't anymore," says Keith. "But that bit of practice has actually helped us out immeasurably because we're able to cope okay, and we've had the girls with us on tour quite a bit so we're used to living in close quarters.

"We have some outside space with our garden - or the yard, as the girls know it - and Kristyn is doing an amazing job running the home-schooling operation. She's teacher, mummy, nanny to Tally.

"She's doing brilliantly and keeping us all sane and my sister, Aunty Judy, is here, too, so we're doing our best to have fun.

"But as well as that, it's giving me some proper time to think. A few months ago I spent ages trying to figure out where to hold a concert. I was debating back and forth between two venues, consulting people to find out what they thought.

"Frankly, I was being a narcissistic idiot. Because what does it matter?

"All these run-of-the-mill decisions have taken on too much meaning for all of us, and now we've got this time, a time we never would have mapped out for ourselves, to pull back from the rush and spend with our families, we have to take something from it."

To find out more, follow the Getty Family on Facebook, or visit gettymusic.com