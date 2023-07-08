How NI fast food worker earned a singing spot at Dalfest with competition performance

​A Co Down singer “can’t believe” she’ll be sharing a stage with the likes of Sam Ryder and KT Tunstall next weekend.

Mia Morton, from Dromore, got the nod for this year’s Camp Dalfest in Glenarm after taking part in a workplace talent competition.

The 18-year-old didn’t even win the M Factor final, organised by McDonald’s, but after a talent-supporting charity saw a video of her performance, they helped pave the way for her to join the star-studded line-up on the opening night of the two-day festival on July 15.

And a trip to Nashville is next.

“It’s unbelievable what’s happened, considering how it all began,” said Mia, who works in McDonald’s in Banbridge but will begin studying at the prestigious London College of Music later this year.

“I signed up for the M Factor just for a laugh after seeing a flyer for the show and was the only employee to get through to the final from the Banbridge restaurant,” she added.

“In the end I didn’t win but was happy with the way I sang, so I sent a video of my performance to Total Talent without really expecting a quick reply.

“Next thing I knew, however, they’d contacted me and asked me to sing at Dalfest.”

The opening night of Camp Dalfest — originally known as the Dalriada Festival of Music & Food — will see Blue and the Vamps take to the stage alongside Mia.

But it is only the start of the adventure for this young lady with a powerful voice who was once turned down for a place in her school choir. Next year she is off to Nashville to record some tracks under the guidance of veteran country star Leona Williams, ex-wife of the legendary Merle Haggard.

Mia said she is more excited than nervous to perform at Camp Dalfest, which usually attracts over 25,000 people to the grounds of Glenarm Castle.

“There is nothing more frightening than singing in front of your work colleagues, so hopefully this festival will be much easier,” she said.

A former pupil of Dromore High School, she adds that she is grateful to Total Talent — a charitable group which champions local aspiring artists — for offering her a place in Nashville next October.

She will be making the trip with mum Vanessa, who’s a nurse and her 16-year-old brother Isaac, while “home bird” dad Troy, a self-employed mechanic, will hold the fort back home.

“I don’t think anyone realised I could sing,” said Mia, who cites Adele, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift as her inspirations.

She explained: “When I was six or seven, I auditioned for choir in primary school and I was the only person in the year who didn’t get in. It was the same for the orchestra.

“I was so frustrated that my mum signed me up for flute lessons and that’s what really got me into music and singing.”

A decade later, she’s rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in the business and reaping the rewards for not giving up on her dream.