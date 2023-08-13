Hozier: I am on a road that Sinéad O’Connor paved at a great cost to herself

It is the day after the death of one of his idols. Initially tearful, Hozier tells Barry Egan about the last ten years, the legacy Sinéad left behind, and why he wouldn’t mess with a fairy fort...

It is the morning after the shocking news of Sinéad O’Connor’s death. Sitting in a hotel room in Belfast, Hozier has tears in his eyes as he talks about an artist who has so inspired him.

“It is so tragic,” he says.

“This presence that we all felt is no longer with us and we were all fully believing she had so much more to give, and we had so much more to learn from her. It is quite a shock. She was only 56. It’s nuts.

“I think we all felt that she was a force that sort of sat amongst us in some collective, psychic way – an incredible force that we thought we’d learn from and hear more from. So, it’s a shock.”

I can see it, I say.

“It’s just real f**king sad,” he says, his voice almost a whisper.

“I mean, apart from anything, I just hate to think of her being alone. That is really sad. Do you know what I mean? I didn’t know Sinéad particularly well, but I know being a musician can be lonely at times. And I can’t imagine what it was like to be in Sinéad’s head over the last year.

“I was thinking a lot about this last night,” he added. “A lot of my crew toured with her for years. There was a lot of grief in the camp last night. We were really… sad. There was a lot of tears. I was texting some of my musician friends as well. I was thinking how much is owed to Sinéad in a lot of respects. I find it very hard. I am confronted by the difference between how I have benefitted from speaking my truth and the very different reaction that Sinéad got in her life of truth-telling. So, a huge amount is owed to her.

“I have a wonderful career and have been very successful and have been incredibly fortunate speaking my mind and putting into my songs the way I see things. And here I am, in so many ways, having been rewarded for speaking my mind.

“Sinéad was one of those artists who was so far beyond her time, so far ahead of her time. She is someone who had more courage, I think, in her heart and in her mind, and in her brilliant vision of her work and in the principles that she stuck by and the way she offered her truth-telling in a way that was true to her.

She had more courage than a lot of us will ever try to contend with – or ever have to muster. The way that she told her truth and the way that she spoke about it and lived her life and offered her vision and offered her mind, you know, cost her a great deal.

“I was thinking about this last night: I am standing on a road here that she paved. She paved it at great cost to herself.

“She has said in interviews that she felt unburdened by the truths that she told and the decisions that she made. So, I feel that I’m walking a road that she absolutely paved. She was a woman, which I think is significant also.”​

An hour later, almost a thousand fans have queued down the street to meet him at a record store. Several of them are crying uncontrollably. One has a depiction of Hozier as Christ on the back of her denim jacket. Hundreds of selfies are taken.

A decade on from Take Me to Church, a lot has happened. And the 33-year-old, who is playing New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 30 and London’s Wembley Arena on December 15, wears the worship with a light-heartedness.

Four days earlier I saw him enthral 12,000 fans at Alexandra Palace on a hot summer’s night in London.

That night in the Ally Pally, he premiered several songs (De Selby Part 1, De Selby Part 2 and Unknown/Nth from his eagerly awaited new album. Unreal Unearth blends lines described in Dante’s Inferno with Hozier’s own life.

Abstract (Psychopomp) has those lines that jump out at you: “I’m still glad I met you/The memory hurts/ But it does me no harm.”

In person, its author is initially Sphinx-like as to whether it is his life story.

“They all start from an autobiographical place,” he says.

What is the memory that hurts him? “I don’t know how to answer that, to be honest,” he laughs. “It is a mix of a few different memories. One is watching an animal being hit by a car in Greystones. I was a young. Another memory is coming across a dead sheep at some point as a kid. So it is a soup of a few memories – and obviously being in love as well.

“It is the compassion that’s in the act of running into traffic to try to pick an animal or somebody’s pet up from a road after it has been hit.”

Did he do that?

“No – I watched somebody else do it,” he says. “The lyric is ‘the speed that you moved/The screech of the cars/The creature still moving’. It is a significant memory. There is also that line ‘the fear in its eyes gone out in an instance’ watching this thing pass away and ‘all my love and terror balanced between your eyes’.

“The fragility of one person who ran into that traffic and absolutely put themselves into the position of being mashed by those cars as well. The song is just reflecting on this moment of compassion in this very cold and brutal space and how much admiration you can have for that.”

I wondered was the lyric on I, Carrion (Icarian) “if we fall, I only pray/Don’t fall away” about humanity.

“That was more in a love song sense,” he says. “It started out as a song I wrote as a long song for somebody. So it’s more interpersonal.”

On Damage Gets Done, he sings: “I haven’t felt it/ I don’t know how the feeling ended/But I know being reckless and young is not how the damage gets done.”

“That song is in circle of greed,” he says, “and so it is reflecting on the negative space between being young and silly and being reckless – and the actual harm that is done in the long term of life on the planet or in society. You know, it’s just the space between those two: like when you’re youngest and you’re at your least powerful and you’ve nothing to your name, sleeping on somebody’s floor.

“Every generation looks back at teenagers as, like, how they cause harm and that they’ll be the end of us. But they’re not. It’s playing with that idea.”

Hozier playing live. Photo: Ruth Medjber

What also makes Unreal Unearth remarkable is that it’s more than one genre of sound. There are several diverse textures at work, from violins and acoustic guitars to synthesisers. As such the album, his third, can be epic and atmospheric in places like First Light, Damage Gets Done and the latest single, De Selby Part 2.

He believes Take Me To Church, his most famous composition, is more relevant now than when he wrote it over a decade ago.

“Ten years ago we weren’t looking at some of the agitation [in Ireland and Europe].”

Like the neo-fascist gangs attacking LGBTQ+ young people in Russia?

“Yeah. It was something that was happening specifically in Russia. One criticism I got of the music video of Take Me To Church was that, ‘This is not our society. This is Russia. This is over there. This will never happen over here.’ And 10 years later we’ve got right-wing gangs active and agitating, intimidating and using coercion in public places against queer identity and gay identity.

“We have in the EU LGBTQ+-free zones in Poland and Hungary. Zones in cities that are dedicated as gay-free zones. There are armed militias in North America – the United States of America – standing outside of public buildings. That’s what’s happening now. When that level of hatred is a huge part justified by an identity surrounding religion then certainly Take Me To Church is as applicable now.”

The scapegoating of the LGBTQ+ community is horrifying but, he says, “not surprising. It has always been the way of: ‘Let’s pick 1pc of the population and mount upon them all of the failures of our current system.’ It’s always been the case when usually the least powerful – whether it’s refugees or whatever, or the trans community.

“It’s grimly predictable in some ways. As systems are failing us, there are difficult conversations that need to be had about those systems,” he says, referring to “particular private interests.”

“I’m sure everybody in every generation thinks we live in remarkable times, and we face great challenges – but I think, really, the next 50 years are going to be really important.

“You see people threatening to burn down hotels or whatever,” he says, “or running into tented communities and intimidating people out of it. I mean, it’s serious.”

During his show in Malahide Castle last month in front of an audience of 25,000, he picked up a trans beanie that a fan threw up on the stage. “I mean, I wish I caught it cleanly,” he says, with a smile. “I dropped it out of my hand.

“It was really sweet, really lovely. I get a huge amount of support from the queer community and the trans community, in particular, and from young fans. It’s a support and an appreciation that I ask myself, ‘am I fully deserving of, for the small amounts of support I have shown over the years?’. It is so appreciated.”

How does he feel about the teacher Enoch Burke who refused to address a student who wished to transition by a different name, and by using the pronoun “they” rather than he or she?

“I don’t know whether I want to comment specifically on Enoch Burke or the issue of Enoch Burke,” he says.

“I think when I met you for the first time it wasn’t my place to say, ‘You look more like a Stephen to me.’ Or, ‘I’m going to call you Brian.’ Or for you to turn to me and say, ‘You look more like a Mark I once knew.’ Do you know what I mean? I think when you say to somebody, ‘Hey, this is who I am’ or ‘Hey, this is my name’, there is something interesting how we think about what somebody’s name is. In English, we say: ‘My name is.’ ‘I am classified as.’ ‘This is my name.’ In French, it’s I’m called. ‘Je m’appelle.’ In Ireland, ‘Anam’ is also soul.

“So, I think there is something interesting about the way we internalise identity in that regard. ‘Anam’ is name, but it is something that is deeper than that. It doesn’t really cut to say it’s just name. ‘I’m called Andrew’ is very, very different to ‘I am Andrew’ and very, very different to ‘My name is Andrew’.

“So, for me, it is just a case of decency when you meet somebody. ‘Hey, my name is…’ Whatever. It is so crazy that you would think that you’re robbed of something – or you’ve been stepped on in some way – because someone presents themselves simply as a human being: ‘Hey, this is my name.’ It is a case of decency just to refer to somebody as they present themselves to you. You treat them with respect. It is really, really simple. It is uncomplicated. For me, it is not an issue. If you are approaching it in good faith that is how you would approach it – and that’s how you would approach anybody.”

Hozier is very approachable. He has an easy charm. There are no big entourages or burly minders around during the three hours I spent with him as we chatted through his lyrics.

There’s a line on Anything But, “If I was a stampede, you wouldn’t get a kick.”

Did anyone ever say that to him?

“To me?” he laughs. “No! I’m gorgeous!”

Kids can be cruel to others growing up, I press him.

“I didn’t get that. But I wasn’t exactly Mister Desired. I never got it as crudely as that. I got on with people. I was well-liked,” he says.

Is the line “We didn’t get it right/We did our best” autobiographical or abstract?

“It’s a bit of both. There are songs of personal experience and they find their way into what they need to find their way into. It’s about holding both lightly,” he says.

“I can talk about moments of my life the songs reflect upon,” he goes on, “but each song is finished by the listener, and people bring their own experience to everything.”

Recording Artists Hozier and Taylor Swift attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards 2015 in Los Angeles. Photo: Larry Busacca via Getty Images

At the show in Malahide Castle on July 1, Domhnall Gleeson walked past me backstage. Later, I found out the actor is on the video for new song De Selby Part 2. It was filmed in the Sally Gap in Wicklow.

“Domhnall is a wonderful man, incredibly funny, very, very, very charismatic. He oozes good humour,” says Hozier of his collaborator.

He was born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne on March 17 in 1990 in Co Wicklow. His mother Raine Hozier-Byrne is an artist (she drew the cover of his second album, Wasteland, Baby!); his father John Byrne was a blues drummer. Andrew grew up near Delgany. He says he doesn’t think much of his younger self. “I don’t spend a whole heck of time thinking about myself when I was younger. There is too much going on at the moment. In 10 years’ time I’m sure I look back at myself now as a young man,” he says.

Caroline Downey, his manager, first saw him perform at a school talent show at the age of 16. He was in the same class as her daughter Storm. When he left Trinity College to pursue his career in music he sent her some demo tapes which she brought to Rubyworks, an independent record label in Dublin.

Rubyworks connected him with Rob Kirwan and together Hozier and Rob produced his first album that featured Take Me To Church. He had written all the songs on his first album by the time he was 22. Take Me To Church was the first single he released.

Now at 33, he is past the period in his 20s when he was “eager to burn up in the atmosphere in some spectacular way, like set myself on fire”.

But that decade was spectacular for him. His achievements have been eye-watering: over 1 million tickets sold, over 14billion streams, over 100million sales.

These days, he says, he gets “a lot of joy from interacting with the people I love”.

The last time I spoke to him was in New York in late 2019. “Irish people deserve better,” he said then of Ireland which he explained had let its people down. This time his view is more tempered. “I don’t have a long list of gripes,” he says. “I think Ireland is wonderful and magnificent in so many ways. It is an incredible country.

Saoirse Ronan and Hozier. Photo: Barry McCall/Island Records/PA Wire

“We take it for granted but Irish people are particularly warm and particularly have, in my experience, a great generosity. There is an ease of familiarity. A lot of Irish people have a humour to them that is informed and hard-earned after centuries of a lot of tragedy. There is a humour and there is a lightness that’s in the Irish psyche. Part of that is – and I don’t know if it’s in the double consciousness thing that’s part of the post-colonial history – Irish people’s ability to hold two things at once. ‘I don’t believe in fairies but it doesn’t mean that they’re not there.’ ‘I’m not a superstitious person but I won’t f**k with the spirits.’”

Is he actually superstitious?

“No, but I’m not going to mess with a fairy fort.”

He adds that that duality of Irish people is “where you can hold joy and sorrow in the same place”. He could, of course, have been talking about his music, too. Joy and sorrow as well as suffering and having the craic often co-exist in the same song.

“I think love and grief are in tandem,” he says.

Has he felt grief much in his life?

“Plenty, for sure. I think in the long run – I won’t say ‘useful’ – but what is of benefit is recognising the flip-side of grief is that there is all this love there. The humour is there in tandem with all this sorrow, with the lightness.”

It would be a grave mistake not to acknowledge that Hozier has a healthy sense of humour and a very dry wit.​

“There is humour, for sure,” he says, “and there is a lot of stuff that I think is funnier than it might at first appear. There are a lot of lyrics in Take Me To Church that I thought were quite tongue in cheek. A huge amount of it. “Offer me that deathless death”. There are also little puns and jokes.”

He is ribbing God?

“Ribbing God, yeah,” he says. “Deathless death is like life without a death. It is like joking on a little death – like an orgasm. On this album, Anything But with the lines about ‘if there was a stampede you wouldn’t get a kick’.

“They are not exactly touch your belly and fall about laughing. I hope there people who see the wry humour in it. Eat Your Young has, I would have thought, playfulness in it.

“The First Time has the line about being gifted something by your mum the second time – and forgetting that she gave you a gift last year.”

Does she give him hankies and socks every year?

“No, she doesn’t actually. It is more playing with the gift of life she gave me.”

Hozier at Glastonbury Festival 2019. Photo: Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

On November 4, he plays the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The first time he knew about it as a venue was through watching the recorded concert from 1982, Monty Python: Live at the Hollywood Bowl.

“I love Monty Python. I got into them when I was younger. I have a real soft spot for Quest For The Holy Grail, even though it is sort of chaotic, especially at the end. I just love it. There is something so wacky about that whole film.”

In terms of a quest for his own grail, holy or otherwise, he says that “belief” is a really strong word. This is despite God getting two name checks on the album. When he has a dark night of the soul, what does he turn to?

“Look, I have faith in…” [Pause.]

“Do I have faith? I don’t know. “ [Pause.] “I’m not a terribly religious person. I’ve explored my relationship with the spiritual, let’s say, through all sorts of routes and avenues. I definitely have a spiritual identity.

“I find that my experience generally – not trying to avoid the questions! – is in exploring or entering into a spiritual experience and sitting into it... that is less about exploring yourself spiritually. The place you come to is getting yourself away from yourself and connected to something else – that you are not necessarily apart from, but that is bigger than us and transcends.”

What gets him through the night? “I haven’t slept in years!”

Hozier’s new album Unreal Unearth is out on August 18