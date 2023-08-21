Hozier on track for first UK number one album with Unreal Unearth

Hozier’s two previous records made it into the top 10 in the UK charts but did not claim the number one spot (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Irish musician Hozier is on track to claim a UK number one album for the first time in his career.

The singer-songwriter, best known for hit song Take Me To Church, has just released his third LP called Unreal Unearth.

He said on his Instagram that the album “represents a reflection on the journey through the last few years, and all that was reckoned with in that time”.

Hozier’s two previous records made it into the top 10 in the UK charts but did not claim the number one spot.

The 33-year-old musician, whose real name is Andrew Hozier-Byrne, previously peaked at number three with his 2014 self-titled debut and his 2019 record Wasteland, Baby! made it to number six.

He has also not reached the top of the singles charts as Take Me To Church reached number two back in 2014 while 2015’s Someone New and 2023’s Eat Your Young made it into the top 40.

The number two chart spot could be taken by Scottish indie-rockers The View’s sixth album Exorcism Of Youth.

This would be both their fourth UK Top 10 album and highest-peaking since their chart-topping 2007 debut, Hats Off To The Buskers.

British pop singer-songwriter Birdy could come in at number three with Portraits, which would be her highest performance on the Official Albums Chart.

American actress and singer Renee Rapp, known for The Sex Lives of College Girls, could also make her UK chart debut with her first record Snow Angel at number four.

Canadian singer The Weeknd’s 2021 greatest hits record, The Highlights, continues to reappear in the top five.