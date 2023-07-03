I always knew Snow Patrol would make it big, says Belle and Sebastian star

Drummer Richard Colburn formed close friendship with the NI band after playing with them when they were starting out

Rock drummer Richard Colburn has spoken of his pride at helping Snow Patrol on the path to success.

The Scotsman, who is in Belfast tonight with 90s indie icons Belle and Sebastian, revealed he did some moonlighting with Gary Lightbody and friends to get their music career off the ground.

Richard (52) said: “They are very, very close old friends of mine. I’ve known those guys since 1996, when they were in Dundee actually and they are on the same label as us, Jeepster [Records] in London.

“They didn’t have a drummer and we didn’t really do a lot of gigs so I met Gary and Mark [McClelland, the former bass player] back in the day and I ended up playing drums with them for a little bit before Jonny Quinn joined.

“I was just helping out for a while to be honest, because we were already established. That would have been around 1997 I suppose and we’d already had one or two records out.

“It was just that we didn’t tour a lot so we had a bit of time on our hands and Gary and Mark were trying to get gigs together and what not, just to get started really I suppose.

“I don’t know if they had a publishing deal then or if they were in the midst of getting one or whatever, but you kind of have to do gigs to showcase things so things start happening.

“We all got on like a house on fire and I loved the music. That’s when they were called Shrug back then, before it went into Polar Bear and then Snow Patrol.

“I recorded and played on the first single Star Fighter Pilot and then did a load of gigs.

“Then Jonny came over, because he was in Disraeli Gears amongst many other bands at that point.

“And then Jonny took over and thankfully it all went well after a while. I think it was like 10 years of struggling and then eventually you know what happened.”

Snow Patrol (Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Richard said that he was “100 per cent” certain that Snow Patrol would hit the big time, especially because of the talents of their Bangor-born frontman Gary Lightbody as a songwriter and a singer.

He explained: “I knew from the first time I heard them and Gary’s voice and just the songwriting, it’s world class songwriting. It just is. Still is.

“Great songwriting is an economy of language, it’s like great poets. They say a lot with very little but you get it.

“And Gary’s got that in so many parts of his writing and as soon as I heard them, I just thought, ‘This is amazing’.

“They had a full career before the second phase of their career kicked in. Up until that point it was at least 10 years of really struggling and just being determined and keeping on doing it, it’s not easy. A lot of folk don’t realise that.

“You have a hit record and people think, ‘Bang, it was just instantly done’, but it’s a lot of work and a lot of struggling just to get to that point, so hats off.

“Since then we’ve been really close friends and our paths are always crossing. I’ve spent a lot of time in Belfast and had great times there because a lot of my great friends are from here.

“But that’s one thing we’re looking forward to — because we haven’t played Belfast in so long in means we’ll get to catch up with a lot of people.”

The Britpop stars — best known for their breakout hit Legal Man — are back in the city to play a rearranged gig — originally scheduled for the Belfast Telegraph Building last November.

