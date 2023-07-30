‘I had a flurry of texts from Sinéad O’Connor asking me to follow her to Jamaica – it was a superfan lottery win’

A long-time confidant looks back at Sinéad O’Connor’s life and legacy, the icon and the real woman

The Smiths, whom Sinéad O’Connor loved and covered, have a song called ‘Paint a Vulgar Picture’. It’s something that, she once told me, echoes so much of what disgusted her about the commodification of music and the cha-ching noises that sound every time one of the greats takes their leave of us. ‘At the record company meeting,’ the song begins, ‘on their hands — at last! — a dead star... The sycophantic slags all say, I knew him first and I knew him well.’