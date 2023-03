‘I have so many stories to tell… but where would I find the time?’

As showbiz legend has it, you can wait years to become famous overnight. But for comic, musician and broadcaster George Jones it's been a little like the other way round. By Noel McAdam

In tune: Musician George Jones at his home in Carrowdore on the Ards Peninsula. Credit: Peter Morrison

Noel McAdam Fri 31 Dec 2021 at 07:32