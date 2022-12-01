‘I hope Christine McVie will be looking down, thinking: ‘‘gosh, that girl’s doing a good job,”’ says Belfast singer

NI singer who performs as Fleetwood Mac star in tribute band tells of her sadness over death

Patricia McIlroy (second from the left) and Billy McIlwaine (second from the right) in NI tribute band Fleetwood Dreams (Photo credit: Keery Irvine)

A Belfast woman who performs as Christine McVie in a Fleetwood Mac tribute band has said she was “devastated” to learn of her death and will continue to perform her work to honour her legacy.

Patricia Mcllroy (35) plays the late keyboardist and singer in Fleetwood Dreams, who perform covers of the iconic folk-rock band’s greatest hits across Northern Ireland, and said she was stunned when she first heard that McVie had passed away.

McVie, who had not announced publicly she was ill, died peacefully on Wednesday at a hospital in the company of her family according to a statement released by her family. She was 79 and no further details have been released about her death at this time.

“I was just devastated when I heard about her death. Every time I sing a song from Fleetwood Mac, I’m going to be thinking of her,” said Patricia, who admits she didn’t know a lot about Fleetwood Mac prior to being asked to join the tribute act after another band member heard her sing at a barbecue two years ago.

“I love singing all of Christine’s songs, but my all time favourite is Song Bird. I adore that song as well as her other hits like Don’t Stop and Little Lies. When we perform our next show later this month, I’m going to dedicate my performance to Christine, because her death really just hit me emotionally.”

Patricia, who works in marketing full time, said it had been her dream to “meet Christine, or see her perform live”.

“Obviously, that’s not going to happen now but thankfully with the likes of YouTube you can just watch her past performances again and again, so her songs will live forever. Hopefully, I can pay tribute to her next time I’m performing and do her proud.”

Patricia, who comes from a music-orientated background, with her grandfather Mervyn Solomon owning a number of Belfast’s record stores, said she immediately rang her husband who is currently in New York on a work trip to tell him of Christine’s death.

“I just kept saying to him, ‘She’s gone, she’s gone’. I hope from now on when I’m singing her songs, she’ll be looking down thinking, ‘Gosh that girl’s doing a good job’.”

Patricia said she “adores performing in Fleetwood Dreams” who will be next seen in the Temple Golf Club at the end of the month.

Fleetwood Dreams was formed just under two years ago, and consists of older musicians, all of whom performed separately before realising they all had a special love for the music of Fleetwood Mac.

They regularly perform gigs across Belfast and Dundalk to packed audiences.

“I love doing it, my son even jokes to me he can’t believe people pay to watch me sing,” said Patricia.

On Wednesday, the international music community shared their shock at the news of Christine McVie’s passing with her bandmate Stevie Nicks taking to social media to call McVie “her best friend” that she “will see on the other side”.

Fleetwood Mac collectively said there were “no words to describe (their sadness)” at her death.

“(Christine) was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

McVie left Fleetwood Mac, whose line-up has changed consistently in its almost 50-year history, in 1998 before returning to the band in 2014.

She is the songwriter behind some of the band’s greatest hits including Songbird and Little Lies.

The rock group’s award-winning album Rumours was famously inspired by McVie and Nicks’ break-ups with their bandmates, John McVie and Lindsey Buckingham, the former whom Christine was married to for eight years.

Patricia’s bandmate, Billy McIlwaine (60), who takes on the role of drummer Mick Fleetwood in the tribute band, told the Belfast Telegraph that Christine was “the glue which kept Fleetwood Mac together” during the band’s famous chaotic times.

“After Peter Green left in 1970, Christine was asked to join as the keyboard player but very quickly she steered the band through that difficult period,” he said.

“She became the main writer early on, and was a core member. She was writing the hits, all the stuff people know is Fleetwood Mac on the radio and recognise as being them, that’s Christine’s song writing.” Shortly after news of her death was confirmed, Fleetwood Dreams issued a joint statement from all six members.

Donna Stewart (aka 'Stevie Nicks') alongside McIlroy (Christine McVie)

“Fleetwood Dreams are very sorry to hear that Christine McVie has passed away. She was an inspiration to us all and her great talent as a composer, singer and player will be sadly missed.

“She was the mainstay, right until her death. She helped bring on Stevie and Lindsey into the group when they all lived together in England.”

“With iconic artists, they become part of your life and when I read the news, I was extremely sad because there was no real warning about her being ill, I heard about Lindsey but nothing about Christine,” said Billy.

On Wednesday, it was reported McVie died after a “short illness”.

Her former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham cancelled his solo UK tour earlier this month citing “ongoing health issues”.

Billy continued to say it’s “so sad all these icons are getting to the age where we are going to lose them all”, adding: “The good thing is the legacy they leave behind them.”

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie

He said he works part-time in a record shop in Belfast, and said the publicity surrounding Christine’s death will mean Fleetwood Mac’s work will be introduced to a new generation.

“I know and guarantee next time I’m in the shop, there will be people coming in and looking for Fleetwood Mac records just on the back of her unfortunate passing. It’s not a bad thing as well, the more people who get to hear and enjoy their music, the better.”

Renowned Derry pianist Ruth McGinley, who performs Fleetwood Mac tracks as part of the Candlelight concert series, also paid tribute to the singer-songwriter, saying McVie was “loved universally”.

“She was a songwriter of unparalleled talent. Her soulful and spirited music will remain a gift to the world, she touched us so deeply through her songs,” she said.