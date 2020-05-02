'I love being Sporty Spice, it's a huge part of me'

The most musically successful Spice Girl is back with a new single. Time has shown Melanie Chisholm just how important the band was to her, she tells David Smyth

Never let it be said that this was a time in which humankind was lacking content. There are now three different ways to watch a video for Melanie C's new single, Who I Am. From a month ago, there's a clip the way we used to make them, in which people wander around an art gallery where the artist formerly known as Sporty is the only exhibit.

Then, on Instagram, she made her own lockdown video, a montage of her singing while homeschooling her daughter and stepdaughter, emptying the dishwasher and (very on-brand) doing lots of exercise. And this week, she did it live on James Corden's US chat show, barefoot in her spare room.

The singer (46), was booked to perform on Corden's show in person last month, but had to drop the plan and rush home instead. "I'd just arrived in LA, where it was starting to get a bit weird - lots of masks in the airport," she says. "Then Tom Hanks said he had the virus, and one by one everything started shutting down."

Today, video-chatting from her sofa in north London, she's stoic about trying to make a musical comeback at a time when nobody else is in motion. A new album, her eighth solo release, is now on hold, but the mechanics in place to release and promote the single were too far along to be stopped. "So we just decided to embrace it," she says. "It didn't feel appropriate for me to try to sell something right now, but the fans have been waiting for a song for ages and I love it. I'm so proud of it. I'm so excited about my new music and don't want it to disappear without a trace, which it could very well do in this situation."

Those fans are a passionate, international bunch. When we speak, she's just off the phone to Mexico. Though other, louder Spice Girls may loom larger in the memory banks, Melanie Chisholm is the most successful as a solo act. Her debut album, Northern Star, from 1999, sold around four million copies worldwide and produced two number-one singles in the UK.

In lockdown she's been making herself available for a series of live Q&As on YouTube - one about the Spice Girls, naturally, to which a glitchy Mel B dialled in, but another about well-being. The latest is themed around "lockdown growth and development".

"I'm not a huge fan of social media," she admits. "But I felt compelled to reach out to the fans when things are pretty hideous."

It's heartwarming that these days she feels qualified to dispense advice, given that she has spoken about suffering from depression and anorexia during the pressure-cooker days of the girl group. Those nicknames (imposed by Top of the Pops magazine rather than chosen) and personalities boiled down to a single trait (the pouty one, the cute one, the one who sticks her tongue out, the backflipping one, etc) helped them to translate internationally but also made them superstars ridiculously quickly. There was one year and 11 months between the release of debut single Wannabe and the departure of Geri Halliwell from the group, with two albums and Spice World: The Movie in between.

"When you're young, if you're lucky enough to have that level of success, the workload is insane. You don't know your a**e from your elbow. It is literally survival mode," she says. "It wasn't about not enjoying the work, but it was more difficult behind the scenes, dealing with being in the public eye and the dynamic of the band."

The official video for the new song sees gallery-goers closely perusing photos and statues of her from throughout her career - with cropped blonde hair from her early solo days, tracksuit bottoms and a high ponytail as Sporty and so on. "I found it quite difficult," she says of going back to those old looks. "I've had an incredible career but there have been challenges along the way. When you face those things very starkly it's like looking at that person again, and it is hard."

Her last album, in 2016, was called Version of Me. Today she's no longer playing a role. "I'm ready to drop my armour/It'll make me stronger," she sings over atmospheric synths. She's made big changes behind the scenes, building a new team, from management to label to publicist, and writing new songs with talented younger women including Nadia Rose, Shura and Rae Morris. "I wanted it to be more danceable than the last record," she says. "We were referencing Mark Ronson's latest album and Robyn - danceability with heartfelt lyrics."

But it was donning her Adidas again for a Spice Girls reunion tour that boosted her confidence this time around. A 13-date stadium tour last summer finished with three nights at Wembley, a triumph even without Victoria Beckham. "Those shows were an opportunity to revisit who I was in that world. I came full circle and realised that I have to accept every aspect of myself," she says. "I actually love being Sporty Spice. It's a huge part of me."

She saw Odd One Out, last year's BBC documentary about the abuse Jesy Nelson suffered after she was chosen to be in Little Mix, and identified, but also appreciated the fact that the Spice Girls were at the peak of their fame at an earlier time. "I truly believe that being in a band in that situation is better than being a solo artist. There are egos, jealousy, comparisons, all of that, but on the whole, having people to share it with makes it easier. I really feel for younger artists because social media has put so much pressure on people. I was never comfortable with how much of yourself you have to give away. Where do you draw the line?"

Today she's found a more comfortable level, with a smaller but fiercely devoted fanbase, and ongoing opportunities to perform to major crowds. Last year, armed with a fabulous standalone single, High Heels, made with the LGBTQ club collective Sink the Pink, she toured the world's Pride events. "To work closely with drag queens and non-binary people was such an education for me. It felt like another level of self-acceptance, and affected me in ways I never expected," she says.

"It cemented what this record is about and where I am right now."

It also offered a thrill you can't even get with the Spice Girls. "I was in Sao Paulo on a float, with over three million people in the streets. It was beyond incredible. I looked out over this sea of people as far as the eye could see and thought, yep, this is on a par with Wembley Stadium!"

Who I Am is out on Red Girl Media