‘I love you so much’ – David Beckham celebrates 24 years of marriage to Victoria

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have celebrated 24 years of marriage, with the former footballer telling his wife he ‘loves’ her ‘so much’ (PA)

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have celebrated 24 years of marriage, with the former footballer telling his wife he “loves” her “so much”.

On July 4 1999, David and Spice Girls star Victoria Adams tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Luttrellstown Castle, Ireland.

The couple, known as Posh and Becks, already had one child, son Brooklyn, who was born in March 1999, at the time.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, ex-England and Manchester United winger David wrote: “On this day 4.7.99 24 years and counting.

“To the best wife , mummy & drinking partner (most of the time) Happy Anniversary love u so much.”

The former England captain, who also played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, also shared a photograph of the pair in their younger days with two dogs.

Victoria, 49, posted a video of the pair’s wedding day, when they cut a cake with a sword and wore matching vibrant purple outfits as well-dressed guests, including Danish goalkeeper and David’s teammate Peter Schmeichel, watched on.

They received congratulations from Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, former England defender Gary Neville and British Fashion Council chief executive Caroline Rush.

Neville, who was reportedly his Manchester United teammate’s best man, wrote: “Happy Anniversary to both of you and all my love.”

Longoria also wrote: “Happy anniversary to my favorite couple in the world!”

Beckham, known for his pinpoint passes, won football’s biggest club competitions for Manchester United, where he wore the number seven shirt, before playing for several other big-name clubs (PA)

After her exit from the Spice Girls, Victoria, who was known as Posh Spice, embarked on a solo music career in the 2000s before becoming a fashion designer.

David, 48, is now co-owner of US football team Inter Miami, who recently signed Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, 36.

David and Victoria share four children – Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11.