Iconic U2 memorabilia up for grabs at Co Down charity shop

Concern Worldwide Holywood charity shop volunteer Jim Henry with Maggie Mooney and one of the U2 framed album covers donated by her late mum Brigid.

Maggie Mooney, from Mullingar in Co Westmeath, is giving her mother’s collection of framed U2 CDs, album covers, concert programmes and tickets to Concern Worldwide’s second-hand charity shop in Holywood.

Her mother, Brigid, worked as a bookkeeper for the band for much of their early career and up until the late 1990s. She is listed among the credits for their bestselling albums The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby.

“She was like a mother to them,” said Maggie. “And they were very good to her."They took her to concerts, and anytime they received a framed album and cover they would give her one as well.”

One of Brigid’s last wishes before she died 12 years ago was to leave her U2 collection to charity.

Daughter Maggie said Brigid wouldn't throw any of it away.

The Mullingar woman decided to donate the memorabilia to the Holywood Concern branch because her close friend, Aileen McKee, works for the charity and is from the seaside town.

"I thought it would be the best way to help them and fulfill my mother’s wishes,” she said.

The Holywood shop volunteers are also particularly experienced in dealing with specialist items, such as rare books and antiquities.

Aileen, who is Concern’s retail development manager in Northern Ireland, said it was a “great honour" to receive such iconic items.

“The close relationship between Brigid and the band makes the collection all the more special, as does Bono’s long association with Concern dating back to 1985 when he visited Ethiopia to see our response to the famine,” she said.

The charity now plans to sell the memorabilia in its bookshop in Holywood and online, the proceeds of which will go towards Concern’s work with vulnerable communities in some of the worlds’ poorest places.

Brigid was a bookkeeper at Windmill Lane Studios in Dublin, where U2 recorded their early albums, before working exclusively for the band for more than a decade.She retired from the role when she was 73 and attended the band's concerts up until then.

“On one occasion,” Maggie recalled, “my aunt found my mother fast asleep on her feet at a riotously loud concert in New York.”

Maggie herself has “fond memories of the boys” and also worked alongside U2 as a production assistant on their 1988 promo for Rattle and Hum – a framed CD of that album takes pride of place in her home.