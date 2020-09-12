'I’d go to my sister’s and hear the children downstairs in the morning... it was a sad sound’: Andrea Corr on her struggle with infertility

Andrea Corr sits down with Barry Egan to revisit her harrowing experience of five miscarriages which she revealed in her memoir Barefoot Pilgrimage last year and talks movingly about her parents and cherished childhood memories

The poet Sylvia Plath wrote: "I talk to God, but the sky is empty." Andrea Corr doesn't see the sky as empty at all, not even when she was at her lowest after the first of five miscarriages. She prayed in a church in Laghet in France with her mother-in-law, Pat Desmond, and a Jesuit priest named Father Brennan, who had taught Andrea's husband Brett.