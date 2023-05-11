In Pictures: Eurovision fans dress up for second semi-final

Eurovision fans before the second semi-final in Liverpool (Richard McCarthy/PA) — © Richard McCarthy

Eurovision superfans turned up to the second semi-final dressed as their favourite acts.

The latest knock-out round is taking place in Liverpool and fans from across the UK and world have filled the city.

Outside the M&S Bank Arena, ticket-holders were spotted dressed as Finnish hopeful Kaarija, known for his luminous green bolero-style jacket, 2022 UK entrant Sam Ryder, and eccentric Ukrainian drag artist Verka Serduchka, who came second at the contest in 2007.

Some fans dressed as Finnish hopeful Kaarija, known for his green bolero-style jacket

A Sam Ryder lookalike

Fans from around the world gathered in Liverpool

These fans celebrated Austria's entry, Who The Hell Is Edgar?

Australian fans arrived dressed as their national act, Voyager, a five-piece from Perth known for their space rock, who have toured the world many times.

Others turned out wearing Union flag-inspired outfits or in LGBTQ rainbow flag facepaint.

A nod to Ukrainian drag artist Verka Serduchka