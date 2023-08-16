In Pictures: Madonna through the years as she celebrates 65th birthday
By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter
Madonna, known for songs including Like A Prayer and Material Girl, has turned 65.
The singer shared a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption “Leo Season” as she marked the occasion.
On the eve of the singer’s birthday, rescheduled tour dates for the North American leg of her tour were announced, with Live Nation confirming that The Celebration Tour will start in London on October 14.
In June, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary announced that upcoming North American dates would be postponed, explaining that the singer had developed a “serious bacterial infection” which led to a several day stay in ICU.
Throughout the years Madonna has chopped and changed her style, whether that be on the red carpet or during one of her worldwide tours.
Here is a look her through the decades as she celebrates her 65th birthday: