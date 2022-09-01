In pictures: Snow Patrol wow crowds with Bangor Marina gig to celebrate Gary Lightbody’s Freedom of the Borough

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2022 General views of the Snow Patrol acoustic concert in Bangor, which has been organised in celebration of Gary Lightbody OBE being awarded the Freedom of the Borough at an official conferment ceremony hosted by Ards and North Down Borough Council in Bangor Castle on Tuesday. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2022 Pete Snodden at the Snow Patrol acoustic concert in Bangor, which has been organised in celebration of Gary Lightbody OBE being awarded the Freedom of the Borough at an official conferment ceremony hosted by Ards and North Down Borough Council in Bangor Castle on Tuesday. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Snow Patrol performing at Bangor Marina to celebrate frontman Gary Lightbody being awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Ards and North Down. Picture date: Wednesday August 31, 2022. PA Photo. The seafront gig was part of the Open House Festival, with profits to go towards the redevelopment of the old Bangor Court House into a non-profit music venue. See PA story ULSTER Lightbody. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Thousands of people gathered in Co Down last night to watch Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody ‘Take Back The City’ of his birth.

Bangor Marina was transformed with a temporary arena filled by an audience of 5,000 people as Lightbody arrived on stage to celebrate receiving the Freedom of the Borough of Ards and North Down with his band and fans.

Lightbody focused on music rather than speeches, opening the gig with one of the band's best loved hits, Chocolate, before running through a series of their classics, including Run, Crack The Shutters and Set The Fire To The Third Bar.

He described the performance as the band's biggest acoustic gig yet, playing to 5,000 lucky fans who secured tickets before they sold out within 26 minutes of being released.

He said previously their biggest acoustic gig had been in front of 3,000 people.

Noting the band is almost 30 years old, Lightbody said he needed notes to remember all the lyrics, but promised he had indeed written them all.

The festivities started at 6pm with support act performances from The Florentinas, Lucy Gaffney and David C Clements.

The seafront gig was part of the Open House Festival, with profits to go towards the redevelopment of the old Bangor Court House into a non-profit music venue.