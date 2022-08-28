Irish fans line up a shot of southern comfort as Garth Brooks hits town

In 12 days’ time, the singer plays the first of five historic, and sold-out, shows at Dublin’s Croke Park to almost half a million people. But what do they think of the king of country music in America?

Garth Brooks on stage in Minneapolis. Photo: Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Barry Egan

From the old cowboy movies, you’ll know they speak their mind in the American South. So when a guy from Oklahoma sells millions of albums – and brings country music to a new and previously unthinkable level – that’s going to put some people’s noses out of joint, country music outlaw Waylon Jennings’ chief among them.