Irish fans line up a shot of southern comfort as Garth Brooks hits town
In 12 days’ time, the singer plays the first of five historic, and sold-out, shows at Dublin’s Croke Park to almost half a million people. But what do they think of the king of country music in America?
Barry Egan
From the old cowboy movies, you’ll know they speak their mind in the American South. So when a guy from Oklahoma sells millions of albums – and brings country music to a new and previously unthinkable level – that’s going to put some people’s noses out of joint, country music outlaw Waylon Jennings’ chief among them.