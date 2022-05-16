Irish folk icon Christy Moore to play shows in Belfast and Armagh this October

Irish music icon Christy Moore has announced he will play shows in Armagh and Belfast this October, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 9am.

The popular folk singer last performed in Northern Ireland five years ago, and will return in 2022 to play at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on October 3 and 5, with another show set for Armagh City Hotel a week later on October 13.

Moore sold out live shows in Derry, Armagh, Newcastle and Belfast back in 2017.

He released his new album Flying into Mystery, worldwide on the November 19 last year, after winning a lifetime achievement award at the RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards just a few days earlier.

In 2007, the Co Kildare native was also named as Ireland's greatest living musician in RTÉ's People of the Year Awards

The 77-year-old has produced more than 30 solo albums, beginning with Paddy on the Road in 1969.

Tickets go on sale Friday 20 May at 9am and will be available from www.waterfront.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.ie