Irish language hip hop band Kneecap unveil controversial new mural ahead of Féile gig

The group are headlining at Falls Park on Friday night.

Kneecap unveil a new mural in the Hawthorn Street area of west Belfast on August 11th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Irish language hip hop band Kneecap have unveiled a new mural ahead of their upcoming gig at Falls Park on Friday night.

The band, who were formed in 2017, are made up of west Belfast natives Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí have built a reputation in recent years for producing controversial and creative music.

They courted controversy off the stage last year with the unveiling of a mural on Hawthorn Street of a burning PSNI landrover along with the caption “Níl fáilte roimh an RUC/The RUC are not welcome”.

This year, ahead of their near-sold out Féile an Phobail gig, the band have returned to the area to unveil a second mural.

Their latest mural features the slogan “England Get Out of Ireland”. A hand extends from a partitioned map of Ireland to grip an arm adorned with a Union flag as it places a Northern Ireland-shaped piece of land into place.

Both land masses are depicted in the colours of the Irish flag.

Though the mural has been unveiled during Féile an Phobail, it is not connected with the event or the festival in any way.

The group has said they like their music to get people “riled up”.

"People have an emotional reaction when we're saying things like 'get your Brits out', but when you're reading into it we're actually talking about getting the DUP [Democratic Unionist Party] for a night out,” they told the BBC.

"That's something we play up to - we like people to get riled up before they even know what they're annoyed about.”

Kneecap pictured with their previous mural from 2022. Pic: Kevin Scott

During the interview the band also recalled an experience on Sandy Row during the Twelfth parades, when they overheard a group of young loyalists singing their song “C.E.A.R.T.A.”

"If they're going to jump me, they really wouldn't be singing the chorus to one of our songs, and they were sound, we had a chat... and that's the reality on the ground," they said.

"These people have respect for each other, and we drank some Buckfast. The reality with them is different.

"If [politicians] don't want to get it, we understand it - that's their own problem."